LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS: Salem Grade School enrollment opens; GriefShare to meet Wednesday

Salem Grade School enrollment opens
SALEM LAKES — Salem Grade School is enrolling 4K-5K students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Children are eligible for 4K if they are 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. They are eligible for 5K if they are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
Call the school at 262-843-2356, ext. 587, or visit the school’s main office, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem (entrance off Highway AH), for more information.
Red Cross blood drives planned
KENOSHA — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Kenosha in early April to help alleviate the demand for blood as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.
The drive is scheduled to take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 6 at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St.
Additional area drives planned by the Red Cross include the following: Waterford on April 5, 1 to 6 p.m. at Brunos Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing; Elkhorn on March 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road, and on April 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave.; and in Lake Geneva on April 9, Noon to 5 p.m., at The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.
GriefShare to meet Wednesday
KENOSHA — GriefShare, an in-person, socially-distanced support group, is starting a new series of sessions Wednesday at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and runs through June 2 at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., Kenosha.
GriefShare is a faith-based support group program for adults grieving the loss of a death of someone close. helping individuals understand they don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. Participants are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.
Register online at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/127236
GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home and led by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.
For more information, call Anne at 262-818-7770 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com.