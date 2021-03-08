LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS: Salem Grade School enrollment opens; GriefShare to meet Wednesday

Salem Grade School enrollment opens

SALEM LAKES — Salem Grade School is enrolling 4K-5K students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Children are eligible for 4K if they are 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. They are eligible for 5K if they are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.

Call the school at 262-843-2356, ext. 587, or visit the school’s main office, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem (entrance off Highway AH), for more information.

Red Cross blood drives planned

KENOSHA — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Kenosha in early April to help alleviate the demand for blood as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.

The drive is scheduled to take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 6 at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St.

Additional area drives planned by the Red Cross include the following: Waterford on April 5, 1 to 6 p.m. at Brunos Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing; Elkhorn on March 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road, and on April 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave.; and in Lake Geneva on April 9, Noon to 5 p.m., at The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St.

GriefShare to meet Wednesday