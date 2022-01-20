Local officials react to Gateway President Albrecht's retirement announcement

Local government, business and educational leaders reacted to the news of Bryan Albrecht’s announcement Thursday that he plans to retire after serving as president and CEO of Gateway Technical College for the past 16 years. Here is a sampling of some of the comments received:

Todd Battle, President, Kenosha Area Business Alliance

“Bryan has set the bar, and then consistently raised it, in terms of his leadership at Gateway, throughout the community, and around our country. He has been a phenomenal partner in so many ways. Whether putting Gateway on the map as a top tier technical college, building new facilities and programs to meet the needs of local industry, or serving on a community nonprofit board — Bryan has continually left his mark on Kenosha County and Southeastern Wisconsin. We would like to congratulate him on his impactful career and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Matt Montemurro, president/CEO, of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce

“Bryan has had a tremendous impact, a tremendously positive impact on our community ... A great partner to RAMAC and the business community, a great partner to the school district ... He helped in many ways with our youth apprenticeship.

“What he’s been able to do on the manufacturing side, out at Gateway and the iMET center through the partnership with The REAL School, helped those learning manufacturing, not to mention the expansion that’s been able to be accomplished at the iMET center under his watch. He’s been a tremendous partner to the business community.”

Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Bethany Ormseth:

“Bryan Albrecht is a visionary leader whose work has transformed the partnership between K-12 and higher education in our community. Under his direction, Gateway’s expanded support of Kenosha Unified has afforded the children of our community a more robust educational experience. He is attuned to the community and has worked to remove barriers to college through efforts like the Gateway Promise program, which grants students the opportunity to attend college when they may not have been able to afford it otherwise. He has been an amazing community partner, stellar supporter of Kenosha Unified, and magnificent proponent of all children in our community. I wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter in life.”

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser

“Bryan has done a tremendous job guiding Gateway Technical College, advocating for students and making a difference as a strong partner for all three counties. His leadership and innovation will be missed. I wish him all the best in his next adventures.”

Carthage College President John Swallow

“I know no educational leader who is held in higher respect than Bryan Albrecht. It has been a wonderful privilege to learn from him and to serve alongside him. I have enjoyed working with Dr. Albrecht, who received a master’s degree from Carthage, to find ways for Carthage and Gateway to collaborate.”

Snap-on Inc. Chairman/CEO Nick Pinchuk

“For the people of Snap-on, Bryan Albrecht has been an inspiring visionary, a clear-eyed counselor, and a cherished friend. He’s one of the most influential voices in guiding the way forward for upskilling the American workforce and ensuring ongoing prosperity for our Nation. As the future unfolds, I’m confident he’ll continue to serve as a beacon of progress for Kenosha, Wisconsin, and indeed, all of America. I can’t wait to hear of his next chapter.”

UW-Parkside Chancellor

Deborah Ford

“I, along with our entire UW-Parkside community, congratulate Dr. Albrecht on his retirement and thank him for his continuous partnership and support throughout his tenure. Bryan was one of the first to welcome me to UW-Parkside when I became chancellor, and since the very beginning he has been a critical partner in our collaborative efforts to improve student success and enhance both our campus communities. A good example of the positive outcomes of that partnership is the new associate degree pathway between our two institutions.”

Racine Unified Supt.

Eric Gallien

“Under Dr. Albrecht’s leadership, Gateway Technical College has been a tremendous partner with RUSD. Through our collaborative work, we’ve been able to advance the Academies of Racine and access to post-secondary opportunities for our high school students ensuring they graduate college or career ready. Dr. Albrecht is a truly genuine collaborator who is always focused on improving opportunities for young people in Racine. I wish him a long and healthy, well-deserved retirement.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.