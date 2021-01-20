Local officials share sense of optimism with Biden inauguration

Kenosha County Democratic Chair Lori Hawkins:

“(Biden’s) message of hope, resiliency and unity is what our country needs. While those responsible for attacking our democracy will be held accountable, today is to celebrate. We have our first woman vice president, a woman of color. We finally have national leadership to guide us out of our dual pandemic and economic crises. We will finally resume the work toward equality and racial justice in the eyes of the law and in our communities. What’s to come is largely up to us.”

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha:

“I’m filled with many emotions today as history was made with the first Black and Indian American woman sworn in as vice president. For the many Americans who continue to struggle with the ongoing pandemic, I’m confident President Biden and Vice President Harris will waste no time healing our great nation and bring us together once again. I’m looking forward to the bright future ahead of as these two great leaders will begin to tackle the pressing issues facing America today.”

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha:

McGuire posted the following statement on his Facebook page: