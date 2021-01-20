Local officials share sense of optimism with Biden inauguration

Several local officials expressed a sense of optimism following the inauguration Wednesday of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Not surprisingly, local Democrats were fast to respond for a request to comment. Attempts to reach local Republicans by press time Wednesday afternoon were not successful. But early Tuesday evening, U.S. Rep. Byran Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Kenosha County in Congress, issued a statement critical of some of the first actions Biden took as president.
Following are several comments the Kenosha News received about the inauguration and thoughts for President Biden’s administration:
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser:
“A new era in America began today, and I look forward to a bright future ahead. Our country needs to come together and move beyond the divisiveness that came to a boil at the Capitol two weeks ago, and we need to rally as a people to end the COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden has a full plate, but I do believe he has the experience and the temperament to move us forward.
“It’s also inspiring to see an administration that better reflects the diversity of America. It was great to watch Vice President Harris take office as the first Black and Asian-American individual and the first woman in the position.”
Kenosha County Democratic Chair Lori Hawkins:
“(Biden’s) message of hope, resiliency and unity is what our country needs. While those responsible for attacking our democracy will be held accountable, today is to celebrate. We have our first woman vice president, a woman of color. We finally have national leadership to guide us out of our dual pandemic and economic crises. We will finally resume the work toward equality and racial justice in the eyes of the law and in our communities. What’s to come is largely up to us.”
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha:
“I’m filled with many emotions today as history was made with the first Black and Indian American woman sworn in as vice president. For the many Americans who continue to struggle with the ongoing pandemic, I’m confident President Biden and Vice President Harris will waste no time healing our great nation and bring us together once again. I’m looking forward to the bright future ahead of as these two great leaders will begin to tackle the pressing issues facing America today.”
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha:
McGuire posted the following statement on his Facebook page:
“We face so many challenges as a nation, but I could not be more pleased to welcome in the new administration, who will seek to fight the COVID-19 pandemic head on, restore our economy and preserve our democracy. In the words of Amanda Gorman, the inauguration poet: ‘We lift our gaze not to what stands between us, but to what stands before us.’”
Kenosha 2nd District Ald. Bill Siel:
“As an alderperson, I try to remain nonpartisan. The speech was clean and clear and I hope the optimism (Biden) expressed rubs off on people.”
GOP comments
Steil wasted no time Wednesday in leveling criticism at the new president.
“Despite promising to work for unity, in his first hours in office, President Biden has managed to destroy American jobs, support giving amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants, and make plans to enact a radical anti-life agenda," Steil said in a statement released just after 6 p.m. "On day one, Biden has set the tone for what is to come in his administration: legislating by executive orders, championing massive spending bills, and supporting far-left priorities that reverse years of economic growth and job creation. With millions of workers out of work and our crippling national debt increasing, we cannot afford President Biden’s anti-worker, anti-economic growth agenda.”
Earlier Wednesday, Steil joined members of the Wisconsin delegation to urge Biden to support the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Also non Wednesday, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from its Chairman Andrew Hitt thanking President Donald Trump for his service to the country:
“President Trump’s pro-growth agenda and conservative policies brought about landmark achievements for Wisconsin,” Hitt wrote. “Under the president’s leadership, Wisconsin saw tremendous economic growth, historic peace agreements and hundreds of conservative judges appointed to our courts. We commend President Trump for his strong legacy of conservative accomplishments and thank him for his four years of service to our nation.”
