Local pastor fasting until climate bill passes U.S. House and Senate

A Kenosha pastor has begun a fast until the passage of the federal climate bill being debated in the U.S. House and Senate.
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, started fasting on Saturday, and called the current climate bill debate as "once-in-a-species moment."
“As a Christian, I am called to be on the side of love for neighbor. Love for neighbor means making sure my neighbor has a livable future, a family-sustaining green job, clean air to breathe, and clean water to drink. In the words of Martin Luther, 'Here I stand and I can do no other,'” Barker said. “So, I am praying and fasting that this love-your-neighbor-as-yourself bill passes."
"The path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees is to pass this big climate bill in the United States and then use that as leverage this fall to convince other countries to take strong climate action as well... They have been waiting for the United States to take its global leadership position. What happens this week, and the weeks to come, will be remembered in 500 years as either the moment humanity turned the corner on catastrophic climate change or the moment we missed our last opportunity to act, dooming future generations to intensified wildfires, heat waves, floods, hurricanes, and hundreds of millions of climate refugees," he said.
"I call each Christian and person of good will to join me in prayer and fasting that this once-in-a-species bill passes. And as we pray and fast, we need to let our members of Congress know we are praying and fasting for them to pass this bill, so please call them and let them know," Barker said.
Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, moving it a step closer to full debate in the House.
Barker said he planned not to eat until the bill passes, but indicated he would take precautions."
"I’m hoping the big climate bill will pass on Monday or early this week and then I’ll be done," he said. "If that doesn’t happen, I’m going to take this one week at a time and closely evaluate how I am feeling each week as I discern whether or not I can continue. Also, if I get to 6% body fat I will immediately stop fasting."
IN PHOTOS: First day of classes at Lincoln Middle School
Staff at Lincoln Middle School helped students mark their first day back to the 2021-22 school year on Sept. 1, 2021, with a photo booth. Pictures were taken outdoors in the make-shift photo booth. It brought smiles to the faces of the students to welcome them back to the 2021-22 school year,