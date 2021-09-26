Local pastor fasting until climate bill passes U.S. House and Senate

A Kenosha pastor has begun a fast until the passage of the federal climate bill being debated in the U.S. House and Senate.

The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, started fasting on Saturday, and called the current climate bill debate as "once-in-a-species moment."

“As a Christian, I am called to be on the side of love for neighbor. Love for neighbor means making sure my neighbor has a livable future, a family-sustaining green job, clean air to breathe, and clean water to drink. In the words of Martin Luther, 'Here I stand and I can do no other,'” Barker said. “So, I am praying and fasting that this love-your-neighbor-as-yourself bill passes."

"The path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees is to pass this big climate bill in the United States and then use that as leverage this fall to convince other countries to take strong climate action as well... They have been waiting for the United States to take its global leadership position. What happens this week, and the weeks to come, will be remembered in 500 years as either the moment humanity turned the corner on catastrophic climate change or the moment we missed our last opportunity to act, dooming future generations to intensified wildfires, heat waves, floods, hurricanes, and hundreds of millions of climate refugees," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}