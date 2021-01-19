Local pharmacies ready to give COVID-19 vaccine to those age 65 and older

An online registration form has been launched by the county Health Department in preparation of connecting the public with the available supply. It does not send an immediate response but will alert those who register when it is their turn and where to go, Freiheit said. The form is accessible online at http://bit.ly/KCTier1a1b.

Given that there are about 700,000 residents 65 and older in Wisconsin and the state currently gets about 70,000 first doses of vaccines per week, it will take a while to vaccinate older adults, state officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” said Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm, who is departing this week for a job in the Biden administration. “Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated.”

County goal

Freiheit said Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75 percent herd immunity. As of Tuesday, 4,020 had been vaccinated countywide, which represents 2.36 percent of that goal.