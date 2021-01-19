Local pharmacies ready to give COVID-19 vaccine to those age 65 and older

Kenosha County pharmacies report they have a supply of COVID-19 vaccine and are ready to begin inoculating residents age 65 and older on Monday per a new directive from the state Department of Health Services.
“Staff of Modern Apothecary are pleased to be part of the vaccine process and will be providing the COVID-19 vaccine according to the vaccine rollout schedule assigned by the Kenosha County Health Department,” Erin Merritt, pharmacist and owner of Modern Apothecary said Tuesday.
The state Tuesday added adults age 65 and older to the list of those eligible for the vaccine. Providers with vaccine on hand will be able to begin vaccinating this population Monday, or earlier if they have finished with the previously eligible populations.
More than 1,200 vaccination providers, including hospitals, the local Health Department, pharmacies and community clinics, have registered with the state to dispense shots. This includes more than 20 pharmacies and clinics throughout Kenosha County.
Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said the county gets an allotment of vaccine each Monday, but it does not know in advance how much it will get.
“We’re ready and willing to start vaccinating, and I know the 65 and older population is very eager to get vaccinated,” Freiheit said. “But, we don’t know how much vaccine we will get until Monday.”
An online registration form has been launched by the county Health Department in preparation of connecting the public with the available supply. It does not send an immediate response but will alert those who register when it is their turn and where to go, Freiheit said. The form is accessible online at http://bit.ly/KCTier1a1b.
Given that there are about 700,000 residents 65 and older in Wisconsin and the state currently gets about 70,000 first doses of vaccines per week, it will take a while to vaccinate older adults, state officials said.
“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” said Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm, who is departing this week for a job in the Biden administration. “Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated.”
County goal
Freiheit said Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75 percent herd immunity. As of Tuesday, 4,020 had been vaccinated countywide, which represents 2.36 percent of that goal.
Statewide, 248,185 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna had been given as of Tuesday, including 35,925 booster shots.
Freiheit said the eligibility of those 65 and older does not signify the transition to Phase 1b vaccinations. Rather, this population is being added to frontline health-care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities and police officers and firefighters as eligible priority groups in the state.
When the state will move to Phase 1b could be determined later this week when the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) makes its final recommendation about who would be included in that group. Among those included in the draft plan are teachers, child-care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregated settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers. The SDMAC advises the Department of Health Services.
Some groups not on the committee’s Phase 1b list, such as grocery store and public transit workers, have questioned why they haven’t been given priority. They would come under the following phase, known as 1c, according to initial information from the committee.
The general public age 16 and older would be in Phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
