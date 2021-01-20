Local residents looking ahead to brighter days as new administration begins

Voices on the street

As a new presidential administration begins, we asked the bell ringers and other local residents what they hope for in the next four years:

“My hope is that we understand each other as humans and have empathy for each other,” Cajiuat said. Overall, she is “looking forward in hope and faith that we will see each other as neighbors, not as enemies.”

Margie Kugler of Kenosha, who also rang the bells Tuesday, is looking for positive action by federal lawmakers. “I hope for Congress to be able to get some things done, like health-care reform.”

Christie Hansen’s hope for the U.S. may seem strange — but only if you’ve been living under a rock (or blocking out news coverage) for the past four years. The Kenosha resident wants “some boring time! We’ve had a lot of craziness,” she said. “I’m hoping for calm and peace.”