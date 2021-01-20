Local residents looking ahead to brighter days as new administration begins

On the eve of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, five women gathered in front of Wesley United Methodist Church with a specific mission: To ring bells.
Those bells — tolling against softly falling snow Tuesday just before sunset — rang out a message of remembrance.
The local gathering outside the church, 4600 60th St., was part of a nationwide effort to ring bells across the United States in honor of the more than 400,000 lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
The pre-inauguration events included a lighting ceremony Tuesday around the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool along the National Mall in Washington, a day ahead of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Communities across the country were invited to join the ceremony by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at the same moment as a gesture of national unity against the deadly pandemic.
That effort inspired the Rev. Grace Cajiuat to organize the local group.
And while the sound of the bells could be melancholy — a mournful song for so many lives cut short — the overall spirit is one of hope and love.
“We join the many churches around the country mourning the unnecessary deaths of our siblings,” Cajiuat said. “We hope to bring dignity to them and to their families, who have not been able to grieve and mourn and celebrate them appropriately. And we hope that the new president’s commitment to eradicating the virus and helping bring justice and equity to all of our country’s peoples will be fulfilled.”
Voices on the street
As a new presidential administration begins, we asked the bell ringers and other local residents what they hope for in the next four years:
“My hope is that we understand each other as humans and have empathy for each other,” Cajiuat said. Overall, she is “looking forward in hope and faith that we will see each other as neighbors, not as enemies.”
Margie Kugler of Kenosha, who also rang the bells Tuesday, is looking for positive action by federal lawmakers. “I hope for Congress to be able to get some things done, like health-care reform.”
Christie Hansen’s hope for the U.S. may seem strange — but only if you’ve been living under a rock (or blocking out news coverage) for the past four years. The Kenosha resident wants “some boring time! We’ve had a lot of craziness,” she said. “I’m hoping for calm and peace.”
Anna Primus of Kenosha hopes the nation “can have some unity. We’ve been a divided country for a long time now. I’d like to see our economy bounce back, though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we need work on health care and immigration.” The Kenosha resident, who was eating lunch Downtown at Franks Diner on Wednesday after Biden was sworn in, describes herself as “a conservative who leans Republican” and stresses that “the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump are not all crazy people who stormed the Capitol.”
William Singleton, who was also at Franks Diner on Wednesday, hopes the next four years “go quickly and then we see the Republicans back in power again.”
Kane McGee has two simple wishes going forward: “I just hope the coronavirus goes away and that Joe Biden is a good president.”
Facebook comments
Asked about hopes for the U.S. going forward, Facebook users share their ideas:
Gary J. Kunich, a former Kenosha News reporter and Kenosha Unified School Board member: “Presidential leadership, compassion and a president who rises above the pettiness and name-calling.”
Dottie McMillan: “That Congress will work for the good of the American people, learn to compromise and set term limits!”
Mare Aehlich: “That we can vaccinate everyone and get back to a more normal way of life, and it continues to be safe for everyone.”
Dan Pavelich: “I hope everyone in my family survives this pandemic. My wife, daughter and sister-in-law work outside the home and are in contact with the public.”
Kirsten Mikutis McCollum: “That the appreciation of diversity and love and acceptance of others becomes the norm, not the exception.”
Denise Fox: “I hope mostly that President Biden meets his goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days. I hope the new administration can unite our country; right now we are so divided. We should be able to learn from and respect others’ opinions rather than thinking that because they are different, that they are our enemies.”