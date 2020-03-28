Local restaurants pitching in during pandemic

In the midst of a global pandemic that has brought everyday life to a screeching halt, there are many who want to try and help the cause.
And that's certainly been the case throughout Kenosha County.
When it comes to food, a trio of spots in Kenosha have stepped up to aid those in need.
Captain Mike's, 5118 6th Ave.; Century Pub and Eatery, 5511 6th Ave.; and Grab's Burger Bar, 2324 18th St., each have set up plans to donate meals to the elderly, those working in the medical field and for school-aged children who now find themselves home during the day.
At Captain Mike's, owners Michael and Jeanette Kelly found ways to help by delivering food last week to the Shalom Center, and on Saturday to the nursing staff at Froedtert South, 6308 8th Ave.
Other deliveries to area emergency rooms are coming as well, with additional help from donations by customers, Michael Kelly said.
"It's just the right thing to do," he said. "It's as simple as that. We just want to help people. I have family back home in Ireland. They're about a week ahead (in dealing with the virus), and I know that they're overwhelmed over there, so we kind of knew what was coming here."
The Kellys bought Captain Mike's about eight months ago, so the sudden and drastic change in their business is far from ideal. But they're both making the best of the situation.
"We had plans for anything except this, but we'll get through it," he said. "It will pass. We're just trying to stay positive every day."
Captain Mike's currently is open Friday through Sunday for curbside service and limited delivery to area customers.
"We're taking every precaution," Kelly said. "We're closed Monday through Thursday just to kind of limit our exposure. We feel like, on the weekends, people want some semblance of normalcy with a bit of comfort food."
The restaurant runs a fairly "lean" inventory, Kelly said, but when the governor's order came to shut down, all the perishables were put together for the employees, who now are out of work, hopefully temporarily.
"I felt so bad sending them home when we had to close," he said. "We're rotating (workers) and being very conscience that nobody is out and about. We just have a skeleton crew.
"The hardest part for me is just not knowing what the timeline is. There's no end in sight at this stage. There's people a lot worse off than us, so I'm not going to complain."
Helping the seniors
At Century Pub and Eatery, co-owner Ron McGill said inventory that had been purchased before the virus hit needed a good home.
And helping out the residents at the Prairie Ridge Senior Center in Pleasant Prairie seemed like the perfect thing to do.
"We had our inventory that we had ordered before this, and rather than see it go bad, we had somebody say, 'There's this senior complex over in Pleasant Prairie,'" McGill said. "They can't get out. My partner (Ray Carriera) and I made the decision to do it."
McGill said deliveries of a variety of prepared meals are sent over on Sundays. From there, the residents just have to heat them up and enjoy.
The ability to just help out in a time like this is the driving force behind the effort, McGill said.
"It makes me feel really good," he said. "We need to (pull together). My big thing is you have to take care of the older folks who got us here."
As for the business itself, McGill said his crew is down to two people who work Monday through Friday to handle carryout orders. During the weekend, it's him and Carriera.
Feeding the kids
For the age group that normally would be in school five days a week but now find themselves at home, Grab's Burger Bar is offering a free lunch daily for kids.
Like every restaurant now, there isn't any dine in, but people can place a pickup order every day.
"We want to be here for the families who are struggling," manager Nathan Crucianelli said. "We're very into the scholastic community. ... We just want to make sure we can try to provide and help out.
"... As long as this goes, we're going to be here to feed the community. We want to show love. We have the most hopeful attitude."
