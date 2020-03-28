Local restaurants pitching in during pandemic

"We had our inventory that we had ordered before this, and rather than see it go bad, we had somebody say, 'There's this senior complex over in Pleasant Prairie,'" McGill said. "They can't get out. My partner (Ray Carriera) and I made the decision to do it."

McGill said deliveries of a variety of prepared meals are sent over on Sundays. From there, the residents just have to heat them up and enjoy.

The ability to just help out in a time like this is the driving force behind the effort, McGill said.

"It makes me feel really good," he said. "We need to (pull together). My big thing is you have to take care of the older folks who got us here."

As for the business itself, McGill said his crew is down to two people who work Monday through Friday to handle carryout orders. During the weekend, it's him and Carriera.

Feeding the kids

For the age group that normally would be in school five days a week but now find themselves at home, Grab's Burger Bar is offering a free lunch daily for kids.

Like every restaurant now, there isn't any dine in, but people can place a pickup order every day.