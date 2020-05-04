Local runner does his own Boston Marathon in Kenosha County

“I had been training before March 13, and once the plug was pulled, I didn’t knock off training. My diet is terrible. I run to equate my diet — make up for my poor eating by running,” Zons confessed in a recent interview.

Zons’ drive to run to the finish line was also motivated by his personal history with the Boston Marathon.

Zons has run six (official) Boston Marathons, and last September, he qualified to run this year’s marathon.

“I had wanted to use this year’s (Boston Marathon) to qualify for next year,” he said.

Because he is so familiar with the Boston Marathon, Zons is the go-to guy for fellow runners, said Larissa Arellano, one of his running buddies.

“At the KRC, we call him Boston Joe,” she said.

Plotting his own course

This year, Zons was planning to escort runners from Kenosha and Racine in their first-ever Boston Marathon.

When they found out they weren’t going, Zons immediately decided to re-create the marathon from his own backyard — or driveway to be precise — employing as many authentic details as possible.