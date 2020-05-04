Local runner does his own Boston Marathon in Kenosha County

Joe Zons trained hard for this year’s Boston Marathon.
Like other participants vying for a spot to run the 26.2-mile world class course, Zons watched his diet and put in his training miles.
And when a worldwide pandemic canceled the April 20 race, he did it anyway.
When Boston Marathon organizers postponed the race to September of this year, Zons, 54, hit the pavement solo; running a 26.2-mile circuit from his Pleasant Prairie home.
The roadside crowds were thinner than they would have been in Boston, and there were farm animals, but with a little help from his Kenosha Running Club buddies and his wife and children, Zons reports his DIY Virtual Boston Marathon competed for first place as his favorite marathon experience.
Although a virtual Boston Marathon was held on April 19 via Zoom on Facebook, Zons’ race was not affiliated with it.
Zons’ race may have been a one-man marathon, but to him and his fans, it was every bit as real as the real thing, complete with national anthem, timekeeper, countdown and start horn.
His time was also real and a real thrill, he said. Coming in at 3:16:29 (three hours, 16 minutes, 29 seconds) Zons ran the second-best-ever marathon time of his career.
Zons began working on his DIY marathon as soon as Boston organizers announced the move.
“I had been training before March 13, and once the plug was pulled, I didn’t knock off training. My diet is terrible. I run to equate my diet — make up for my poor eating by running,” Zons confessed in a recent interview.
Zons’ drive to run to the finish line was also motivated by his personal history with the Boston Marathon.
Zons has run six (official) Boston Marathons, and last September, he qualified to run this year’s marathon.
“I had wanted to use this year’s (Boston Marathon) to qualify for next year,” he said.
Because he is so familiar with the Boston Marathon, Zons is the go-to guy for fellow runners, said Larissa Arellano, one of his running buddies.
“At the KRC, we call him Boston Joe,” she said.
Plotting his own course
This year, Zons was planning to escort runners from Kenosha and Racine in their first-ever Boston Marathon.
When they found out they weren’t going, Zons immediately decided to re-create the marathon from his own backyard — or driveway to be precise — employing as many authentic details as possible.
Those details started with a 26.2-mile course from his home, along County Highway H, Highway 165 and county highways JS and V to Bristol and back.
Zons also chose to run on the same day and at the same start time he would have on actual race day, 10:25 a.m. April 20. “The race begins at 10 a.m. in waves, and I was slated to start at 10:25,” he explained.
Pinned to his shirt was an official Boston Marathon insignia — Zons’ personal runner number from 2017 when he qualified for but could not run the marathon due to a knee injury.
“I wanted to emulate the race day experience the best I could,” he said.
His own medal
Enhancing the experience were touches supplied by family and running friends, Arellano and Jim Thierfeld.
As plans for Zons’ marathon evolved, Arellano began brainstorming little surprises to make the event even more special.
Several elements — improvised versions of a winner’s medal, a trophy and finish line — were put into play.
“I thought maybe we can have a medal for him and then thought, ‘Let’s go draw the Boston Finish Line too,’” Arellano said.
The medal was part of a little prize pack Arellano had ordered years ago for her daughter’s kindergarten class.
“I remembered it at the last minute and dug it out of the closet,” she said.
After Zons left to begin his marathon, Arellano’s daughter, Annika, coordinated a team to re-create the official Boston Marathon Finish Line logo in chalk across Zons’ driveway.
“Larissa is one of those people who goes all in when she plans things,” Zons said.
Arellano bounces the credit back to Zons.
“A lot of people would have given up training (for the marathon),” Arellano said. “As disappointing as it was not to race Boston, we wanted to make it better for him in different ways, to show how much he meant to us; how proud we were of him.”
Running the race
On race day, Zons downed his standard pre-marathon meal of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and got ready for opening ceremonies.
“My daughter Chloe and a couple running buddies saw me off with (a recording of) the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ and a siren recording on an iPhone and off I went,” Zons said.
To say it was “a different type of marathon experience” would be an understatement.
“Typically, there are hundreds of thousands of spectators; this time I had people in cars stare at me as I ran along the road,” he said. “There were also farm animal spectators — cows, horses, sheep — they didn’t cheer, but they watched anyway.”
Zons said the course he mapped out was “fairly easy,” and the weather was good for a marathon.
“It was very windy, but with clear skies. I had a head wind going out and tail wind coming back, so I ran faster going home,” he said.
Arellano, Thierfeld and Zons’ family were out along the course with drinks for him.
“About three miles from home at the RecPlex, the gang was all there with last minute cheers,” Zons said.
Celebrating his race
As Zons approached his home, he discovered the Boston Marathon Finish Line chalked onto his driveway.
“He came around the corner, and we all teared up a bit. It was like a real race. We even had ribbons for him to run through,” Arellano said.
“I came in first,” Zons quipped. “Ironically, I’ve done 23 marathons, and this one was the second fastest I’ve ever done.”
Greeting him at the finish line were family, friends and neighbors — all appropriately socially distanced.
Zons’ daughter Adie presented him with his winners’ medal and a tiny toy trophy, which he held up high in victory.
“In Boston, it’s usually a silver-plated cup; mine is a micro-trophy but one of my most cherished,” Zons said.
At a “no expense spared” reception, Zons enjoyed a Paielli’s cyclops doughnut and chocolate milk.
“Chocolate milk is the best post-marathon drink,” he said.
Start to finish, Zons was pleased with the day.
“It was cool; it turned out great,” he said.
For Arellano, Zons’ marathon experience is a “silver lining” story.
“Joe took a situation that could have been depressing and disappointing and made it big and bright,” she said. “Sometimes you have to choose: Choose to focus on the silver lining and something positive instead of negative.”
“My informal goal (for the marathon) was to get a time that would theoretically qualify me for next time, but it became something else — more personal pride at having done it this way,” Zons said.
DOWNTOWN MURAL
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLLS
SHALOM CENTER
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
ROCK AND WEATHER FEATURE
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
(BEST A1) Pleasant Prairie Vote Tabulation
BRISTOL 45 DINER
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
MARTINO'S
ST. VINCENT DEPAUL DONATIONS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.