Local school theater productions win Jerry Awards

Bradford High School’s production of the musical “Violet” was named an Outstanding Musical at the 2020 Jerry Awards in Madison.
The annual awards recognize Wisconsin’s top high school productions and are designed to “encourage, recognize and honor excellence in high school musical theater.”
Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 85 Wisconsin high schools for the awards, named for philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi.
“Violet” production team award winners are:
Holly Stanfield: Direction, music direction and costume design
Kristin Singer: Music direction
Andrew Waters: Choreography
Bryn Aehlich: Stage management
Jodi Williams: Scenic design
Rebecca Bartle: Lighting design
Eric Mielke: Sound design
In addition, Aehlich also won a Spirit Award.
Student performers in the production who won individual awards are:
Emersen Smith (Violet): Outstanding leading performance
Tessa Kauzrich (Young Violet): Outstanding supporting performance
Several of the winners for “Violet” also won the same awards in 2019 for the Bradford production of “Children of Eden,” including Stanfield, Singer, Waters and Williams. Smith won an Outstanding Leading Performance for that show, too, for her role as Eve.
“Violet” — which debuted last October at Bradford — tells the story of a young woman traveling by bus across the Deep South to be healed by a televangelist.
The plot is not the usual setup for a Broadway musical and is based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts.
What drew the attention of director Stanfield is “the beautiful score. It’s really a lovely piece of theater,” she said.
The music was written by Jeanine Tesori, who also wrote the musicals “Fun Home,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Shrek The Musical” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
The show features a score filled with roots, Americana and gospel music.
Besides the music in the show, Stanfield said the themes are important.
“The show is set in 1964, just after the passage of the Civil Rights Act,” she said. “It’s also when we started sending soldiers to Vietnam. As Violet travels in the South, she meets a young black soldier. We talked with the students about this time, when there was a gigantic shift in our culture. What was the intention of the Civil Rights Act — and where are we today? Has that intention been fulfilled?”
Audience members had the chance to discuss this era at talkbacks with the cast and crew after every performance.
Violet’s journey is a physical one — she leaves her home in Spruce Pine, N.C., and travels to Tulsa, Okla., via Greyhound bus — and also an emotional one. She’s seeking a miracle cure to remove the scar across her face which, she believes, will finally make her beautiful.
Smith, a senior at Indian Trail High School and Academy, said playing the title role of Violet “is complicated. She’s had a scar on her face since she was 13 years old, and her emotions about that have been building up. It’s a really dynamic show.” (Violet’s scar is not portrayed in the show; it’s “seen” in the reactions of the other characters upon seeing Violet.)
Awards show online
As one of the Outstanding Musical winners, scenes from “Violet” would normally be performed on the stage at the Jerry Awards.
But this is not a normal time.
Because of the coronavirus shutting down in-person gatherings, the 2020 Jerry Awards will be streamed on the event’s Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/JerryAwards/) and the Overture Center’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/overturecenter/).
The awards show is 7 p.m. June 7 and will include performances, group numbers and shout outs.
“We will send in a three-minute video piece with pictures and audio from the show,” Stanfield said. “Original video from our run is prohibited. Emersen Smith will also send in a short video singing a short piece from the show.
“Bryn Aehlich and Tessa Kauzrich will also be involved in some of the group moments being structured by the Jerry Awards staff.”
Erma Dippold of Wilmot High School also won a Spirit Award for her work with the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
‘Something Rotten’
The musical “Something Rotten!” — performed in February at Bradford High School — was selected for the Main Stage of the International Thespian Festival, an annual high school theater showcase.
But, as with all other events, the festival — set to move to Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., after several years in Lincoln, Neb. — is not happening this year.
At least not in person.
“There are several options for submitting video of our Kenosha production,” Stanfield said. “We have selected to submit a 30-minute video that highlights the brilliant work done by our talented students.”
The virtual festival is June 22-26.
Stanfield, who directed the show, calls it “a hilariously good time at the theater.”
“Something Rotten” is something different — a show designed to celebrate and spoof musical theater.
“It’s a love letter to musicals and is so fun,” Stanfield said. “It really celebrates the American creation of musical theater.”
The story takes place in 1595, where the Bottom brothers, Nick (Jacob Belotti) and Nigel (Riley Cameron), are working to become successful playwrights even as they compete for attention with their rival, William Shakespeare (Corey Lallo).
The main challenge of the show, Stanfield said, “is the comedic timing. The jokes come so fast in this madcap show.”
Spirit Award winner Aehlich, a senior at Bradford, was also the stage manager for “Something Rotten.”
Aehlich said being part of “Something Rotten” was “so much fun. It’s a crazy big, hilarious show. Everyone works so well together, and the whole ensemble is really engaged with the show at all times and with this world we’re creating on stage.”
Organizers of the Thespian Festival said the online event, open to theater students from around the world, will include a Main Stage Marathon (encore viewings of Main Stage productions from past festivals), educational workshops on performance and technical theater topics, online college auditions, and video streams and highlight reels honoring the 2020 Main Stage productions.
