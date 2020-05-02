Local school theater productions win Jerry Awards

Emersen Smith (Violet): Outstanding leading performance

Tessa Kauzrich (Young Violet): Outstanding supporting performance

Several of the winners for “Violet” also won the same awards in 2019 for the Bradford production of “Children of Eden,” including Stanfield, Singer, Waters and Williams. Smith won an Outstanding Leading Performance for that show, too, for her role as Eve.

“Violet” — which debuted last October at Bradford — tells the story of a young woman traveling by bus across the Deep South to be healed by a televangelist.

The plot is not the usual setup for a Broadway musical and is based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts.

What drew the attention of director Stanfield is “the beautiful score. It’s really a lovely piece of theater,” she said.

The music was written by Jeanine Tesori, who also wrote the musicals “Fun Home,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Shrek The Musical” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

The show features a score filled with roots, Americana and gospel music.

Besides the music in the show, Stanfield said the themes are important.