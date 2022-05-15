 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local seniors group Adventures in Lifelong Learning offers free program on plant-based eating

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers a free community lecture this week.

"Plant-Based Eating: Eating to Live," presented by Meryl Fury, M.S. RN, will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday in Tallent Hall Room 182 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The lecture is free; registration is required at UW-Parkside.edu/all.

Parking is available at Tallent Hall. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and may be purchased in Tallent Hall Room 188.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.

