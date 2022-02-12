 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local shoppers gather what they need for back-to-back celebrations: Super Bowl followed by Valentine's Day

Amy Hamlet-Roetzer, of Racine, stocks up for the Super Bowl at Tenuta's Delicatessen & Liquors on Saturday.

A first-ever conjunction had local shoppers out Saturday gathering what they needed to mark today’s Super Bowl Sunday, followed by Valentine’s Day on Monday.

It is the third Super Bowl during the pandemic and the first to be held so close to the holiday for romance. One store director jokingly warned people to try and “remember Valentine’s Day,” while they were buying drinks.

At Tenuta’s Deli, shoppers filled carts with plenty of beer, snacks and deli meats. Owner Chris Tenuta said turnout had improved somewhat compared to the last two years, as people slowly returned to family sports traditions.

“Things are loosening up a little,” Tenuta said. “There’s not big get-togethers, but people want to get together and have fun.”

Amy Hamlet-Roetzer, from Racine, said she would be watching the game with just her close family. She talked about how costs had climbed in the past months, making even a small event like hers costly.

“It’s all more expensive than it normally is,” Hamlet-Roetzer said. “Food in general costs more.”

At Festival Foods on 80th Street, Store Director Sam Balk warned people shopping for the Super Bowl not to forget about Valentine’s Day on Monday. In his years of working in grocery stores, Balk said he’d seen plenty of people rushing in last minute, when most flower bouquets and gifts will already have run out.

“This year’s a little unique,” Balk said. “We hope the guys grabbing beer remember Valentine’s Day.”

David Lopez, of Kenosha, said it was going to be a busy few days.

“Don’t forget, it’s Valentine’s weekend. We’re all booked up. We’re Super Bowl ready and Valentine’s Monday ready,” Lopez said.

Without any home teams on the roster, support was divided between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

“I would’ve liked to see the Packers,” Hamlet-Roetzer said. Instead, she’ll be cheering for the Rams, “because they beat the 49ers.”

Lopez said he would be supporting the Bengals.

“They’re the Cinderella story,” Lopez said.

Beyond the game itself, Lopez said he was looking forward to the halftime show, featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“All those rappers are from back in my day,” Lopez said.

