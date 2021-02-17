Local, state reaction mixed after Evers unveils $91 billion budget plan

“Gov. Evers spoke to the important concerns that are on the minds of the people of Wisconsin,” Ohnstad said. “Our state, like every state across our nation, faces tremendous challenges related to the pandemic as we respond and recover from the dual health and economic impacts. Gov. Evers has offered a bold plan to get the state back on track.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, whose district includes Pleasant Prairie, much of the west end of the county and part of Somers, said he found one piece of the budget to his liking, but other than that, the rest falls short.

“The governor’s desire to fund venture capital and continue the tuition freeze are good ideas,” Wanggaard said. “I hope that as I read the budget I find more, but increasing spending by $3.2 billion? No, thank you.

“No matter what Gov. Evers proposes, my commitment remains the same: Budget within our means, create opportunity based on skills and ability, get all sectors of Wisconsin’s economy roaring, and make Wisconsin the safest and best place to live, work and play.”

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who represents much of the City of Kenosha as well as northeast Somers, said the proposed budget will help close the gap between economic classes.

