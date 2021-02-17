Local, state reaction mixed after Evers unveils $91 billion budget plan

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday unveiled his $91 billion budget plan for 2021-23, and the reaction locally and from across the state has been mixed.
The budget proposal calls for $1.6 billion in new tax revenue along with about $600 million in tax cuts, a major boost in University of Wisconsin funding and extension of the tuition freeze, and 2% annual raises for state employees. Also, Evers calls for the repeals of many of the public employee collective bargaining restrictions in the 2011 Act 10 law.
Evers’ proposal would raise total spending nearly 10% over current levels, similar to the increase Evers proposed in his first budget. A finalized 2021-23 budget is due by July 1.
The budget is now in the hands of Republicans in the state Legislature, who stripped many of the Democratic governor’s proposals out of his last state budget.
Evers called the budget his “Badger Bounceback” agenda to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered businesses across the state and resulted in skyrocketing unemployment.
Reaction flows in
Several politicians and other statewide organizations from both sides of the aisle issued statements following Evers’ address.
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, a Democrat from Kenosha, applauded Evers’ vision toward the future.
“Gov. Evers spoke to the important concerns that are on the minds of the people of Wisconsin,” Ohnstad said. “Our state, like every state across our nation, faces tremendous challenges related to the pandemic as we respond and recover from the dual health and economic impacts. Gov. Evers has offered a bold plan to get the state back on track.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, whose district includes Pleasant Prairie, much of the west end of the county and part of Somers, said he found one piece of the budget to his liking, but other than that, the rest falls short.
“The governor’s desire to fund venture capital and continue the tuition freeze are good ideas,” Wanggaard said. “I hope that as I read the budget I find more, but increasing spending by $3.2 billion? No, thank you.
“No matter what Gov. Evers proposes, my commitment remains the same: Budget within our means, create opportunity based on skills and ability, get all sectors of Wisconsin’s economy roaring, and make Wisconsin the safest and best place to live, work and play.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who represents much of the City of Kenosha as well as northeast Somers, said the proposed budget will help close the gap between economic classes.
“One of the things we have learned through the COVID-19 pandemic is how great the divide between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’ truly is,” he said. “I’m happy to see Gov. Evers using an expected surplus to address this by strengthening core human service and social safety net programs.
“The expansion of BadgerCare, the increased investment in mental health services, the small business recovery program, and a minimum wage increase will all benefit Wisconsin’s working families at a time when they really need it.”
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, praised Evers’ priorities to help middle-class families, workers and “Main Street” businesses.
“As I have said many times over, working people and small businesses are my number-one priority, and I am grateful that Gov. Evers’ budget strongly prioritizes Main Street as well,” McGuire said. “I hope that as the budget now goes to the Joint Finance Committee for consideration, that they also put our working families and small businesses first, maintaining these important investments in our people and our communities.”
Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, questioned the timing of a budget that increases spending.
“Wisconsinites are still reeling from the impact of Gov. Tony Evers’ costly lockdowns,” Hitt said. “This is the worst possible time for a budget that grows government, hikes taxes and serves special interests and bureaucrats at the expense of hardworking families. Wisconsin families care about getting their kids back in school, helping businesses recover and restoring confidence in our elections — not Gov. Evers’ liberal wish list that is out-of-touch with the actual struggles of Wisconsinites.”
Other reactions
In its statement, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities lauded the budget as being “local government-friendly.”
“This budget protects taxpayers and funds essential local services like police, fire, EMS and local transportation systems,” the statement reads. “It restores the ability of local leaders to make decisions that are in the best interest of their unique communities. This is truly a local government-friendly budget.”
The ability for frontline essential workers to collectively bargain, a clause that’s included in the proposed budget, drew praise from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, based out of Madison.
“It’s common sense that the voices of the people who do the work of this state are heard,” AFSCME President Paul Spink said. “Collective bargaining ensures that the frontline experts who directly serve their neighbors can stand up for their safety and the services they provide.
“A voice in the workplace has never been more critical than during a pandemic which has overwhelmed our veteran homes, publicly operated mental health and correctional facilities and unemployment services. Now is the time for politicians to deliver on our demands for a seat at the table.”
The proposed budget will meet the pressing needs of the UW System, President Tommy Thompson said in a statement.
“Gov. Evers’ budget for the UW System will allow us to tackle some of Wisconsin’s most pressing challenges: expanding online education to meet market demands, tackling prison recidivism to save taxpayer money, leveraging our freshwater resources for economic and environmental gain, expanding opportunity for our neediest students,” Thompson said.
“The budget shows that the governor recognizes the value we can deliver to all Wisconsinites, as we have during the COVID-19 pandemic. Where there is a problem, the UW wants to help — and the governor’s budget will allow us to do just that on some of Wisconsin’s toughest problems. We look forward to working with the legislature to deliver a positive budget for UW.”