Local students, principal receive Kohl Foundation awards

Two local students and a Kenosha principal have received awards from the Herb Kohl Foundation.

The foundation has honored 312 recipients for student scholarship, teacher fellowship and principal leadership programs.

Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 193 graduating high school students.

Local honorees:

Wilmot High School student Marcus Wolff of Silver Lake has been named a Student Excellence Scholar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Angelina Adkins of Hillcrest School in Kenosha has been named a Student Initiative Scholar.

Hillcrest Principal Eitan Benzaquen has been named a Principal Leader.

Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.