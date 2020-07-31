Local teens make their voices heard

“There’s so much more to Kenosha than its Italian community,” he said. “We have such an Italian representation, and Columbus isn’t even Italian. His origins are from Spain. ... There’s just so many better things we could be commemorating.”

And that’s why the teens have turned their focus into educating youth to the history of Columbus.

“There are so many other things we could be focusing on, like African-American history, and other things we could be focusing on in school that are a lot more important than a fake history,” Leahey said.

Nunez agreed, and added that she feels it’s even as important for educators not to shy away from the ugly parts of history when they teach.

“Teachers shouldn’t sugarcoat it,” she said. “There’s a lot of things about history, and we as kids should learn from those mistakes for our lives later on. Not all of America is good. We should be aware of that from a young age and shouldn’t have to shy away from it because we’re young.”

And as for Saturday? The group hopes this is just the beginning.

To make honest change, they believe it has to start with a conversation, and that’s what Saturday is all about.