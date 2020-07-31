Local teens make their voices heard

When it comes to taking an active role in current events, one demographic often gets overlooked.
But a local group of teenagers is looking to put that stigma to rest.
With 16 members in tow, the Kenosha Activism group has organized a peaceful protest Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The “Justice for Indigenous Peoples Protest” will begin at the Kenosha Municipal Building, then march toward the Christopher Columbus statue, before it closes back at the municipal building.
The goal for the group, which is active on Facebook, is twofold: to show its support for the removal of the statue, but also to urge educators to tell the full story of Columbus.
Three of the group’s members, all incoming juniors at Indian Trail — Joseph Leahey, Julie Nunez and Olivia Davis — provided a look into their group and the hopes they have for Saturday and beyond.
The true message about Columbus has truly been mixed, they said.
“We would have class time off to color pictures of (him) to celebrate Columbus Day, but when we got to high school, then we learned Columbus was a really bad person,” Nunez said. “Why are we celebrating somebody that was so horrible?”
Leahey added that he feels there are many other reasons to highlight Kenosha and its heritage than Columbus.
“There’s so much more to Kenosha than its Italian community,” he said. “We have such an Italian representation, and Columbus isn’t even Italian. His origins are from Spain. ... There’s just so many better things we could be commemorating.”
And that’s why the teens have turned their focus into educating youth to the history of Columbus.
“There are so many other things we could be focusing on, like African-American history, and other things we could be focusing on in school that are a lot more important than a fake history,” Leahey said.
Nunez agreed, and added that she feels it’s even as important for educators not to shy away from the ugly parts of history when they teach.
“Teachers shouldn’t sugarcoat it,” she said. “There’s a lot of things about history, and we as kids should learn from those mistakes for our lives later on. Not all of America is good. We should be aware of that from a young age and shouldn’t have to shy away from it because we’re young.”
And as for Saturday? The group hopes this is just the beginning.
To make honest change, they believe it has to start with a conversation, and that’s what Saturday is all about.
“(We want) a better representation for everybody in Kenosha,” Leahey said.
Desire for change
The Kenosha Activism group started with another geared toward young people and activism, the EquiTeens, before they decided to branch out.
And along the way, more people their age with similar ideas just seemed to gravitate to one another.
“We met a lot of different people who have the same passions as us,” Leahey said. “We just decided to come together and make a group.”
At the end of the day, the group is excited to be doing something they care about and taking such an active role even at a young age, they said.
And that’s important, even though they’re still a few years away from being eligible to vote, and especially in the turbulent times currently facing the nation.
“I was paying attention to politics in the 2016 election and was really disappointed in the country’s decision,” Davis said. “Because I was so young, I was never able to go to the big cities like Milwaukee or Chicago (for rallies).
“When the ‘Black Lives Matter’ began to pick up again, I wanted to go to protests, but the big city protests aren’t safe for kids. ... But there are smaller issues in Kenosha that we can work on that are beyond ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We can work on the justice system, better representation in schools and the County Board. It’s important to bring it to a local level.”
The message to those in their age group but who have the ability to vote in November can’t be overstated.
“It’s one of the biggest decisions and the biggest help you can make as a United States citizen,” Leahey said. “If you want to see change in the country, that’s just a small step to make it happen.”
Location changes twice
The group was approached last week by Kenosha County Board Supervisor Laura Belsky with a request to move the rally from the site of the Kenosha Public Market that will be held at the same time.
Belsky and local activist Whitney Cabal (who uses the name Billy Violet on social media) had an exchange regarding the request, which at first was granted by the Kenosha Activism group.
Cabal said she intervened on the group’s behalf to express her disappointment in the request.
“I saw it as an attempt to silence people of color,” Cabal said. “... She convinced them that their decision to protest was disrespectful to the community.”
Attempts to reach Belsky for comment were unsuccessful.
Both Cabal and Leahey said the group never felt “bullied” into changing the venue, which now has returned to the original location.
Leahey said the group will hold its rally in the parking lot and “out of the way” of the market.
