Local temples set to mark Rosh Hashanah on Monday as Jewish HIgh Holy Days Year 5782

“(The Jewish calendar) is lunar-based but the holidays are placed in specific seasons, so this year the holidays are much earlier and next year they will be a little later,” he explained.

Service safety

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following health and safety protocols this year is important, said Feingold. High Holy Day observances at Beth Hillel Temple will be in-person, but not open to the public.

“For the High Holidays we did a sign-up (to be limited) for the number allowed in our space,” she said. “The plan is to offer services inside the temple unless things change.”

In a usual year, the fasting and reflection of Yom Kippur is concluded with a communal breaking of the fast. However, due to health and safety concerns, food will not be part of the festivities for Beth Hillel congregants this year, said Feingold.

One tradition that will remain is the that of tossing bread crumbs into the lake following the Rosh Hashanah services, Feingold said. “Throwing bread crumbs into the water represents throwing away sins. We will still do that with social distancing. This will take place noonish on Tuesday.”