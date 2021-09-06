 Skip to main content
Local temples set to mark Rosh Hashanah on Monday as Jewish HIgh Holy Days Year 5782
Local temples set to mark Rosh Hashanah on Monday as Jewish HIgh Holy Days Year 5782

On the Jewish calendar, two dates stand out as High Holy Days each year: Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Occurring 10 days apart, they bookend Days of Repentance also known as Days of Awe.

The period is “the holiest and most festive season of the Jewish year,” notes Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.

“The 10-day period is framed by Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Five days after Yom Kippur, the festive, week-long harvest holiday Sukkot begins, followed by Simchat Torah, the holiday of Rejoicing with the Torah,” she said.

Early this year

This year the High Holy Days fall much earlier than usual, according to local faith leaders.

Rosh Hashanah begins today at sundown and ends Sept. 8. According to Jewish tradition, Rosh Hashanah is also the birthday of the world. The Jewish year beginning on Monday at sunset is 5782.

Yom Kippur begins Sept. 15 at sundown and ends Sept. 16 at nightfall.

It is normal for the High Holy Days to shift each year, note local rabbis.

“This year is a Jewish Leap year which adds a complete month to the calendar,” said Rabbi Betzalel Wilschanski of the B’nai Zedek Chabad, 6522 87th Ave.

“(The Jewish calendar) is lunar-based but the holidays are placed in specific seasons, so this year the holidays are much earlier and next year they will be a little later,” he explained.

Service safety

Following health and safety protocols this year is important, said Feingold. High Holy Day observances at Beth Hillel Temple will be in-person, but not open to the public.

“For the High Holidays we did a sign-up (to be limited) for the number allowed in our space,” she said. “The plan is to offer services inside the temple unless things change.”

In a usual year, the fasting and reflection of Yom Kippur is concluded with a communal breaking of the fast. However, due to health and safety concerns, food will not be part of the festivities for Beth Hillel congregants this year, said Feingold.

One tradition that will remain is the that of tossing bread crumbs into the lake following the Rosh Hashanah services, Feingold said. “Throwing bread crumbs into the water represents throwing away sins. We will still do that with social distancing. This will take place noonish on Tuesday.”

Services for B’nai Zedek Chabad for both holidays will be held in a tent on the synagogue grounds, Wilschanski said. Services will be open to the public but RSVPs are requested to allow for social distancing, he added.

Blowing the shofar

The highlight of Rosh Hashanah observance is the sounding of the shofar, the ram’s horn, during the morning services of the holiday. The shofar is a reminder of Abraham’s sacrifice of Isaac and God’s provision of a ram as a substitute.

Health precautions are also being taken to accommodate the logistics of playing the blown instrument, Feingold said.

“We usually have a team of 8 or 10 (shofar players) but will this year have one or two at a time who will stand on the fire escape to blow them outside,” she said.

Wilschanski said his congregation will have the opportunity to hear the shofar at 5 p.m. on both days of Rosh Hashanah in Clausen Park 6501 87th Ave. “There will also be holiday goodies and outdoor participation — no need to RSVP,” he said.

For Yom Kippur, B’nai Zedek Chabad will provide for social distancing by holding services at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton, Pleasant Prairie. “This is because it’s a fast day and services are much longer (than for Rosh Hashana),” explained Wilschanski.

“Last year when COVID was raging we held (Yom Kippur) in a tent and it was 40 degrees,” he said. “This year it will be in a climate-controlled environment.”

HIgh Holy Days Services

Beth Hillel Temple

6050 8th Ave.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: 10 a.m.; 12:15 p.m. (Yizkor); 3:15 p.m., Family Service; 4:15 p.m. (Mincha); 5:30 p.m. (Ne'ilah)

More information: https://www.bethhillel.net

B'nai Zedek Chabad

6522 87th Ave.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 7 and Sept. 8: 9:30 a.m. start time

Shofar during the service at approximately 11:15 a.m. on both days.

Location: 6522 87th Ave.

Sept. 7: 5 p.m. Shofar in the park (and Tashlich). Clausen Park 6501 87th Ave.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15: Kol Nidrei (Evening services) 6:50 p.m.

Sep. 16: 9:00 a.m. Yizkor memorial service during the service at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Sep. 16: Neillah evening service 5:45 p.m. followed by break fast.

All Yom Kippur services will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton,11800 108th St. Pleasant Prairie.

For more information: www.Jewishkenosha.com

