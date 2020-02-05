Local unemployment rate still rising amid worker shortage

Though the local unemployment rate continues to tick upward, many employers are still struggling to fill positions.
In recent months, Kenosha County's unemployment rate has been increasing slightly after two consecutive years of steady decline, according to the latest statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The December unemployment rate in Kenosha County was 3.6 percent compared with 3.2 percent in December 2018.
In the city, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent compared with 3.4 a year ago in December.
Meanwhile, in Racine County, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent compared with 3.3 percent for December 2018. In the city of Racine, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent compared with 4.0 percent.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, lower the national average of 3.5 percent.
While there is still optimism for a continuation of a job boom in southeastern Wisconsin, some job sectors are growing faster than others, and employers that need highly trained and technical-skilled workers are finding it slightly harder to fill those positions.
"Employers have two challenges. One is to find a body. Then they have to decide if they can get the person trained up," said Dennis Winters, an economist with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. "The cost of training will earn them the profit along the line."
While recruiting and training are two parts of the challenge equation, retention is another.
"There's poaching going on," Winters said, noting companies may invest in training only to lose employees to other businesses.
Winter said employers are also faced with another decision: either beef up the workforce, or maintain the status quo.
Some companies may find they cannot take on more business if they cannot successfully meet production goals without the workers they need.
"The business person has to decide whether to meet production increases or maintain what they already have," Winters said.
The retail jobs sector is in growth mode, according to financial and jobs experts who participated in last month's Workforce Housing Outlook seminar, jointly sponsored by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Meanwhile, some sectors are slowing down, they said, partly for the lack of some skilled people to relocate into housing in Kenosha County.