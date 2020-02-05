Local unemployment rate still rising amid worker shortage

Though the local unemployment rate continues to tick upward, many employers are still struggling to fill positions.

In recent months, Kenosha County's unemployment rate has been increasing slightly after two consecutive years of steady decline, according to the latest statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The December unemployment rate in Kenosha County was 3.6 percent compared with 3.2 percent in December 2018.

In the city, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent compared with 3.4 a year ago in December.

Meanwhile, in Racine County, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent compared with 3.3 percent for December 2018. In the city of Racine, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent compared with 4.0 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, lower the national average of 3.5 percent.

While there is still optimism for a continuation of a job boom in southeastern Wisconsin, some job sectors are growing faster than others, and employers that need highly trained and technical-skilled workers are finding it slightly harder to fill those positions.

