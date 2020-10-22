Local unemployment rates are edging downward as employers look to fill positions

Employers hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year are hiring workers, some of whom are changing their professions after months of joblessness.

As the year progresses, some employers have stepped up their hiring and some laid-off workers are applying for positions they may not have sought before the pandemic.

A Harris Poll survey for USA Today reveals that 63% of workers who lost jobs during the outbreak have changed their industry and 4% have changed their field or overall career path. Some are transitioning to jobs that have not been hard hit by the pandemic such as technology, financial services and health care.

In Kenosha County, employer searches for warehouse workers, customer service representatives and healthcare workers have intensified somewhat.

Oneida Hospitality Group, a Somers-based manufacturer and marketer of food service and tabletop products, is advertising that it is “urgently hiring” a distribution associate for its first shift.

The company is offering $14 an hour. Oneida is also seeking a forklift driver for $16 an hour and is offering a “Wave Planner” at $15 to $19 an hour. Point Ready Mix, a Kenosha concrete company, is offering to pay a dispatcher up to $65,000 per year.