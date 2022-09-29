Local Urban League to play host to neighborhood clean-up in Uptown Saturday

Volunteers will be picking up trash and debris from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and should meet in the parking lot (Happenings Magazine) near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 63rd Street

Participants will be focusing on the curbs and sidewalk areas from 14th to 22nd avenues and 60th to 60th streets, according to organizers. Those who wish to volunteer for the event should contact Molly Gray-Moore at 262-909-4873. Gray-Moore can also be reached by e-mail at mgraymoores@gmail.com.