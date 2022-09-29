 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Urban League to play host to neighborhood clean-up in Uptown Saturday

urban league of racine and kenosha logo.jpeg

The Urban League of Racine and Kenosha will hold a neighborhood clean up in Uptown Saturday, Oct. 1.

Volunteers will be picking up trash and debris from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and should meet in the parking lot (Happenings Magazine) near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 63rd Street

Participants will be focusing on the curbs and sidewalk areas from 14th to 22nd avenues and 60th to 60th streets, according to organizers. Those who wish to volunteer for the event should contact Molly Gray-Moore at 262-909-4873. Gray-Moore can also  be reached by e-mail at mgraymoores@gmail.com.

