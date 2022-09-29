Local veterans share their experiences with Harborside Academy students at Kenosha Civil War Museum

A common story shared by Vietnam War veterans is that of their return to the U.S., and the bitter environment they found themselves in after fighting in a war unpopular at home.

For years, many refrained from sharing their experiences.

Al Vittori, one of those veterans, said he was much the same way when first approached over a decade ago by a teacher who had an idea.

“One day some elementary teacher asked me, ‘Were you in the service?’” Vittori reflected. “I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t talk about it.’”

That teacher wanted Vittori to talk with students about his experiences in the war, and although Vittori resisted at first, the teacher persisted. Ultimately, Vittori met with several classes, answering questions and showing off old military equipment to attentive students.

“No weapons, of course,” Vittori joked.

On Thursday, years after Vittori’s first classroom presentations, about two dozen local veterans, — with service histories ranging from Vietnam to Afghanistan — were stationed throughout the Kenosha Civil War Museum as over 100 Harborside Academy sophomores spoke with them, sharing their perspectives and giving students a rare insight into history they typically only read about.

Khari Bell, who teaches 10th grade World History at Harborside, has been helping organize the event for five years now, but he said it’s been going on for well over a decade. In the past, the event was held at Harborside, but last year’s pandemic precautions forced them to a new space. Bell was grateful to the Kenosha Public Museum for hosting Thursday’s event.

“I think this gives students an opportunity to see history in the flesh,” Bell said. “It’s better than a textbook, than anything they can read.”

There were more than just combat stories to share.

One veteran, Phillip Morris, was on the second floor of the museum with a book on military aircraft and several pamphlets of airplanes he had worked on during his service. He recalled his early months at various airbases, and the strict rules for dress uniforms.

“We had to starch our clothes,” Morris recalled, laughing. “I had a pair of pants that I could stand up like stovepipes.”

John Gransee, another teacher from Harborside, enjoyed listening to what the veterans had to share, and said students often had to be repeatedly reminded when it was time to move to a new table as they listened intently to the veterans.

“This is one of the best things we do at the school; kids get a lot out of it,” Gransee said. “It’s pretty powerful.”

Beside the educational benefits for the kids, Gransee said that interacting with the students and sharing their stories had benefits for the veterans as well.

“I think it helps the veterans mull over things, talking about it, answering questions,” Gransee said.

As students spoke with the veterans, many took diligent notes, to be used later for a class project. Students will write up the veterans’ stories from their interviews, to help them analysis and digest their conversations.

Bell said the veterans are also going to be invited to Harborside for a Veterans’ Day ceremony, to be held on Nov. 11.