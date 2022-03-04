 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50TH ANNIVERSARY RACE STARTS SUNDAY

Local veterinarian volunteering at 50th annual Iditarod Alaskan dog sled race

When opportunity knocks, Ralph Yerex answers, even if it's from a long distance away.

This week Yerex, a local veterinarian, is taking the unique opportunity to visit Alaska as he volunteers his services at the annual Iditarod dog sled race.

When the race kicks off  Sunday, he will be one of 49 vets from around the country lending assistance along the 975-mile course from Anchorage to Nome.

An independent vet, for the past year Yerex has been working part-time at Willow Springs Veterinary Clinic, Pleasant Prairie.

A veterinarian colleague who has been doing the Iditarod for the past decade suggested Yerex look into it, he said before leaving for Alaska on Feb. 27.

“(Race organizers) needed vets and my (veterinary) ER experience and ability to take time off made me an ideal candidate,” he said.

Yerex will be helping some of the 23 checkpoints along the route during the race’s 50th anniversary run. The race takes about 10 days to complete.

Checking the racers

This year’s race is comprised of 49 mushers, each with a team of 16 racers, or sled dogs. As they stop at each checkpoint, vets conduct quick physicals to monitor the racers’ weight, hydration and heart and lung function, Yerex said.

“The dogs, which average about 50 pounds each, will consume somewhere around 12,000 calories a day during the race,” he said.

To learn the intricacies of the racers’ needs, Yerex said that each of the veterinarians new to the Iditarod attend a three-day seminar on what to look for during the race.

“Sometimes there’s the perception that the dogs are not well treated,” he said. “But these are racers, they’re well-trained and love to run.”

To enhance their comfort and that of their charges, the volunteer vets were instructed to pack a sleeping bag, mat, appropriate clothes, a stethoscope and some vet supplies.

A history with hounds

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Yerex, 60, got into veterinary care as a teen working at the Milwaukee Humane Society. “I got my Eagle Scout award and when they asked what I wanted to do professionally they hooked me up with a Racine vet clinic. I worked there summers and holidays.”

After obtaining an undergraduate degree in River Falls, Yerex studied to become a vet at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, then returned to the U.S. to begin private practice.

Yerex’s career has taken him around the country and the world. He has done emergency canine work and worked with greyhound rescue organizations in Spain and in the U.S.

Before COVID he was offered an opportunity to work doing cardiac ultrasounds on small animals in Singapore. “The gig went away as it was impossible to travel there during the pandemic,” he said.

Taking new opportunities has been a theme for him, he says. “You can stay in one place or think, ‘Here’s an opportunity, why not?’”

After 33 years, Yerex has become “semi-retired” and now does relief veterinary work. “It’s nice to work when I want,” he said.

New Alaska experience

In addition to providing needed care for the sled dogs, Yerex said he was looking forward to exploring a little of Alaska’s back country.

“Anchorage is a big city so will have big city stuff but I want to see what small towns like Ruby (the race’s half-way point) will be like. I’d like to see what people do differently and how they deal with temperatures like 50 below.”

“It’s a chance to do something I don’t usually do and learn something new,” he said. “Moose stew, I heard, is something to try.”

Yerex said he gets his sense of adventure from his parents. “My mom and dad’s thing was, ‘You got an opportunity, do it.’”

About the Iditarod

Marking its 50th year, the Iditarod race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska, is an event that has brought back dog sledding from the brink of obsolescence.

Long ago and far away, dog sled teams were the transportation backbone of Alaska, falling into disuse with the advent of snowmobiles and other modern modes of transportation.

The Iditarod was conceived in 1973 as an effort to revive dog-sledding culture by tracing the historic freight route between Seward and Nome known as the Iditarod Trail. The race has been developed into two routes both traveling between Anchorage and Nome: the northern route run during even years (975 miles) and the southern route run in odd years (998 miles).

The shortest time for a winning team has been eight days, the slowest winning time 20 days.

