Local vets deliver holiday cheer

With an eye on spreading cheer during the holiday season, two local veterans put their heads together to find a way.

It didn’t take long to turn their ideas into song.

And lots of them.

Steve Tindall, a member of the American Legion Post 21, and Gary Beltoya, who is a member of the Kenosha VFW, put their musical talents to great use when they produced a holiday DVD that was distributed to a number of area senior living and hospice facilities.

Because of the ongoing pandemic concerns, an in-person concert for the residents was out of the question, so the two did the next best thing.

And the outcome? They lifted many spirits with their efforts, and that was the best gift of them all.

“I don’t know if I can explain it adequately,” Tindall said. “These people have essentially been locked up. They might as well have bars on their doors for most of the year. They have had no visitors. My mother-in-law is in one of the nursing homes we dropped it off at, and they’re pretty much restricted right to their room. They can’t even go around the building.