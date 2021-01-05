Local vets deliver holiday cheer

With an eye on spreading cheer during the holiday season, two local veterans put their heads together to find a way.
It didn’t take long to turn their ideas into song.
And lots of them.
Steve Tindall, a member of the American Legion Post 21, and Gary Beltoya, who is a member of the Kenosha VFW, put their musical talents to great use when they produced a holiday DVD that was distributed to a number of area senior living and hospice facilities.
Because of the ongoing pandemic concerns, an in-person concert for the residents was out of the question, so the two did the next best thing.
And the outcome? They lifted many spirits with their efforts, and that was the best gift of them all.
“I don’t know if I can explain it adequately,” Tindall said. “These people have essentially been locked up. They might as well have bars on their doors for most of the year. They have had no visitors. My mother-in-law is in one of the nursing homes we dropped it off at, and they’re pretty much restricted right to their room. They can’t even go around the building.
“To be able to even briefly come in there (to deliver the DVD), bring them a little happiness and let them know that the world outside still cares about them, I think that’s priceless.”
Beltoya, a Vietnam veteran with the 82nd Airborne Division, agreed with his singing colleague.
“Not only did we sing the carols so they could have the joy of the Christmas carols, but we added humor,” Beltoya said with a laugh. “I was the straight man. He was the humor guy, like Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon.”
Tindall, a U.S. Navy veteran, went back a bit further with the comparison.
“We actually likened it to Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye with (the movie), ‘White Christmas,’” he said.
Nancy Vite, life enrichment director with The Legacy at St. Joseph’s, 9244 29th Ave., Kenosha, said the DVD was a huge hit with the residents.
“They really did enjoy it,” Vite said. “We had one who conducted. She sat up front. It was so funny. She was actually sitting there being a conductor toward the songs, which really cracked me up.
“The words that they used was it was funny, delightful, engaging, uplifting, they were charismatic, and it was a nice choice of selections of hymns that everyone could sing along to.”
In the absence of in-person visits, the delivery of the DVD just in time for Christmas was exactly what the residents needed to give them a boost, Vite said.
Three different groups were organized to watch the performance in an effort to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.
“It was totally uplifting,” Vite said. “We’re used to them coming and seeing our veterans for different occasions, but they touched all of our residents (with their performance). ... They had such a wonderful time singing along.
“I think the most uplifting part was that somebody took the time to do this, and it made them feel wonderful.”
Musical roots
Both men have singing in their past, they said. Beltoya has been quite active with a number of veterans groups, has led activities at the weekly “Heroes Cafe” in Kenosha and has led the National Anthem at different ceremonies led by Tindall.
And Tindall has done his part at the Piasecki Funeral Home and with the Hospice Alliance as well.
So the partnership between the two only seemed like a natural fit, Tindall said.
“This year, (when) I realized that we were not going to be doing caroling (because of COVID), I got ahold of Gary and asked if he’d like to do a video with me,” he said. “(I said), ‘We’ll do some carols, send them out to the nursing homes and see if we can bring them a little happiness.’”
The two previously did an in-person caroling at the Primrose Retirement Community of Mount Pleasant that was a big hit, Beltoya said.
“They just loved it,” he said. “It just brought them right out of their shell.”
As for the most recent production, the two needed just one take — including a few humorous gaffes — to finish the nine-song DVD.
“We came in, we got set up, sat down, they had the video all set up and ready to go,” Tindall said. “He started recording, and we just launched into it.”
The miscues added to experience, Tindall said.
“We did not practice once,” he said. “We sat down and did it. We made some stupid errors, but it was fun. We just made them laugh.”
And while both suggested the project was just a one-time deal, neither would close the door on a repeat performance, hopefully in person, next year.
“Try to stop us,” Tindall said. “It was so much fun.”
Beltoya agreed.
“We’d do it again, gladly,” he said.
And there’s likely a whole group of people around the area who would very much appreciate a second act.
The DVD can be found online at https://alpost21.com/steve-and-gary-christmas-special.