Local youths win big at State Fair; Tori Crisp nets second grand champion steer honor

“It’s the end, but it’s also the start of a future career path,” Lois said, “It’s not the end of me in the industry.”

Lois said he was grateful to his family and friends for the help they gave him along the way.

“None of it would be possible without that team effort,” Lois said.

Fellow Burlington resident Ashley Schaal, who will be going into 8th grade next year, got best in the poultry barn with her White Plymouth Rock chicken.

“I was super surprised and I was so happy and grateful for my family.” Schaal said.

Schaal said her great-grandpa, dad and brother have all raised chickens. Back in 2019, her brother even won best in the poultry barn.

“I really love chickens, and I love seeing them grow up,” Schaal said, “It’s a great experience.”

Ian Kerkman, son of state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, managed to get third place in the same competition as Schaal. Kerkman said her son enjoyed the event.

“It’s just a really great experience for the kids,” Kerkman said. “It’s made for some great family time.”