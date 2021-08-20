Local youths win big at State Fair; Tori Crisp's nets second grand champion steer honor

Four area youths managed to raise award-winning animals for the Wisconsin State Fair this year, two of which received tens of thousands of dollars at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction earlier this month.
Tori Crisp, of rural Union Grove, raised her second grand champion steer, netting a bid of nearly $50,000 at the livestock auction on Aug. 11.
Crisp raised her first grand champion, Brett, when she was just 14, fetching over $50,000 back in 2016. Now, with college just around the corner, Crisp’s 1,399-pound crossbred, named Snoop, was bought by Kenosha Beef International for $47,500.
“It’s a ton of emotions,” Crisp said, “Happy, proud, all your work has come to that moment, it’s relieving.”
Crisp said selling Snoop was bittersweet for her.
“I was really sad, I was bawling,” Crisp said, “It never gets easier.”
Kyle Lois, from rural Burlington, had a 1,359-pound crossbred steer take Reserve Grand Champion honors at the state fair, which sold for $22,500 at the livestock auction.
After three years of brining steers to the State fair and with his junior year of college coming up, Lois said this year would be his last. However, he planned to one day return to the industry, raising and selling show cows.
“It’s the end, but it’s also the start of a future career path,” Lois said, “It’s not the end of me in the industry.”
Lois said he was grateful to his family and friends for the help they gave him along the way.
“None of it would be possible without that team effort,” Lois said.
Ashley Schaal, who will be going into 8th grade next year, got best in the poultry barn with her White Plymouth Rock chicken.
“I was super surprised and I was so happy and grateful for my family.” Schaal said.
Schaal said her great-grandpa, dad and brother have all raised chickens. Back in 2019, her brother even won best in the poultry barn.
“I really love chickens, and I love seeing them grow up,” Schaal said, “It’s a great experience.”
Ian Kerkman, son of state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, managed to get third place in the same competition as Schaal. Kerkman said her son enjoyed the event.
“It’s just a really great experience for the kids,” Kerkman said. “It’s made for some great family time.”
For more information on next year’s State Fair and livestock competitions, go to wistatefair.com.