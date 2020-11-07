Locals respond to Biden’s reported win of the presidency

Local response to the news that Joe Biden has won his bid for the presidency include positivity and cautious optimism and prayers.
Mayor John Antaramian: “I am very hopeful for the future. It is important for all of us to get behind the president to work for a better for better community and a better country and for both parties to work together.”
Art I. Cyr, director and professor Clausen Center for World Business, Carthage College: “The election reconfirms the fairness as well as stability of our system. In 2016, our Electoral College gave victory to alienated America. This year, the system returned to normal. In the 1950s, Senator John F. Kennedy made this point while defending the College against powerful abolition pressure.”
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. (On Sept. 3, Joe Biden stopped at Grace Lutheran Church, to speak with local leaders following the civil unrest and rioting in Kenosha): “My prayer for President-elect Joe Biden is that as he leads our country he seeks justice, loves mercy, walks humbly with our God and is guided in everything by neighborly love as he faces the challenges of climate change, systemic racism, COVID-19 and widening economic inequality. My prayer for each of us is that we have the courage to work with him and tackle these historic challenges.”
Council 32 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees: In a statement issued on Saturday, the AFSCME said it played a key role in the election outcome, calling its efforts a “historic organizing program.” The national trade union rallied said it rallied members, retirees and local leaders “in a unique organizing model geared towards long-term worker engagement and solidarity-building.” “In the last two months, AFSCME members’ nearly 40,000 phone calls to their coworkers laid the foundation for organizing activities which will outlast any elected leader.”
By press time, attempts to contact other government leaders and spokespersons for the Kenosha County Republican Party including Erin Decker, Kenosha GOP chair, and State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes were unsuccessful.
