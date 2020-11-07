Locals respond to Biden’s reported win of the presidency

Local response to the news that Joe Biden has won his bid for the presidency include positivity and cautious optimism and prayers.

Mayor John Antaramian: “I am very hopeful for the future. It is important for all of us to get behind the president to work for a better for better community and a better country and for both parties to work together.”

Art I. Cyr, director and professor Clausen Center for World Business, Carthage College: “The election reconfirms the fairness as well as stability of our system. In 2016, our Electoral College gave victory to alienated America. This year, the system returned to normal. In the 1950s, Senator John F. Kennedy made this point while defending the College against powerful abolition pressure.”

