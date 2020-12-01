Locals use social media to help local organizations assist the homeless

Huff said a group of volunteers have begun meeting at Immanuel United on Monday nights to hand out food, clothing and other necessities to homeless who visit.

And it was through those meetings with some of the homeless that Huff realized she had a drive to do something, anything, to help out.

“I have, over the last couple years, gotten to know a lot of the homeless people,” she said. “I know that there’s more of them, that there are new ones every week. There’s probably 20 people out there. I consider them to be friends or at least acquaintances of mine.

“The idea that they’re outside just bothers me to no end.”

Need seen at KHDS

The need is the same at KHDS, Huff said.

“KHDS is a wonderful agency,” she said. “They do a lot of wonderful things, and one of the things they do is help the homeless. They do housing vouchers and a lot of different things. They do have the ‘Motel Nights’ program.

“It’s not ideal because their program doesn’t put people up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all winter long. It’s kind of a short-term housing on an emergency basis.”