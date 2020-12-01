Locals use social media to help local organizations assist the homeless

A burning desire to help out those most in need has brought two Kenosha residents together.
And with their efforts, the ultimate hope is the upcoming winter months may be just a bit less stressful for the community’s most vulnerable.
The idea to help came from a need for extra funds to house the homeless this winter, said Marieta Huff, who has spearheaded a fledgling Facebook group, known as Friends of the Homeless.
Running alongside that group is one formed by Ruthy Christy, who in October created the Warm Hearts Kenosha group, also on Facebook.
The end game for both is to raise funds for both Kenosha Human Development Services and the Shalom Center, both local nonprofits that provide housing and shelter options for those in need.
Strain on funds
With the nation continuing to be gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a definite strain on the economy, there is a need for more funds.
And that’s where a new effort comes in.
“This is just an effort by myself and some other people at Immanuel (United Methodist Church) and some friends of mine who have a heart for the homeless to try to raise some money to support the Shalom Center,” Huff said. “They do housing, but they can’t house everybody, especially with their running at less than capacity to try and give more space for social distancing for the pandemic.”
Huff said a group of volunteers have begun meeting at Immanuel United on Monday nights to hand out food, clothing and other necessities to homeless who visit.
And it was through those meetings with some of the homeless that Huff realized she had a drive to do something, anything, to help out.
“I have, over the last couple years, gotten to know a lot of the homeless people,” she said. “I know that there’s more of them, that there are new ones every week. There’s probably 20 people out there. I consider them to be friends or at least acquaintances of mine.
“The idea that they’re outside just bothers me to no end.”
Need seen at KHDS
The need is the same at KHDS, Huff said.
“KHDS is a wonderful agency,” she said. “They do a lot of wonderful things, and one of the things they do is help the homeless. They do housing vouchers and a lot of different things. They do have the ‘Motel Nights’ program.
“It’s not ideal because their program doesn’t put people up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all winter long. It’s kind of a short-term housing on an emergency basis.”
And if it comes down to a question of finances, Huff said that doesn’t want to be a stumbling block for either organization when it comes to keeping the homeless population safe.
“I want to make sure they have enough money so we can put people in a shelter, in motels if it gets especially cold, if there’s a problem, if there’s new people on the street who don’t have the wherewithal to stay alive,” she said.
“They need somewhere to go, and I don’t want there to be a question of not having enough funds. I’m just a private citizen making sure (they) have everything (they need) to help the homeless.”
Numbers growing
Christy said her group began with just six people, and in just the last few weeks has grown to 280.
And like Huff, it was born from a desire just to help.
“My friends and I were seeing an increase in the area of people facing a winter of living outdoors,” she said. “This year has brought so many challenges to so many. While the issue of homelessness is complex and has no simple answer, we just focused on what we can do.
“Gathering up donations that will help people get through the cold winter nights and distributing them personally and also supplying crisis workers (with) needed items is definitely something we could do.”
A multimedia campaign began last week to help both organizations. People wishing to donate to KHDS can make a check payable to “Housing Assistance Services” and send it to Kenosha Human Development Services Inc., 3536 52nd St., Kenosha, 53144.
Donations also can be made through the organization’s website at www.KHDS.org.
For those wishing to donate to the Shalom Center, they can make a check payable to the Shalom Center and send it to 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, 53144, or donate online at www.shalomcenter.org.
Hitting home
For Christy and her group, the early stages of their efforts have been extremely eye-opening, she said.
“My whole team has been touched by the amount of community support we have received,” Christy said. “Being able to support the crisis workers and hand out items directly to those in need has shown us exactly what ‘Kenosha Strong’ really is.
“I think we all need that right now.”
