Locals who help families concerned as eviction moratorium set to expire

And with the teeth of what could be a long winter as the virus continues to rage quickly approaching, things could get much tougher before they get better, Krisor said.

“We have elderly people out there, we have children out there right now who are sleeping in cars that are homeless,” she said. “This is getting serious. With COVID, homelessness is growing at an even (higher) rate.

“People aren’t able to work. Their unemployment hasn’t come through yet. It’s going to be devastating. I think we really need to seriously look at this right now, pull ourselves together and work hand-in-hand to help people.”

For Walkin’ in My Shoes founder Jo Wynn, the issues around the homeless population have become her life’s work, and one that she tries to fix every day.

But since March, when the pandemic began, the problems have just continued to mount, she said.

“The COVID is the eye opener,” she said. “We’ve been doing this (work) for each other since I’ve been here in Kenosha. The community is stepping up even more due to the pandemic.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.