Locals who help families concerned as eviction moratorium set to expire

Without a signature from President Donald Trump, or a revised COVID-19 stimulus package that passes both the House and Senate by New Year’s Eve, a national moratorium on evictions will expire.
That’s a real fear in Kenosha, according to those who deal regularly with families struggling to get by, especially in light of the COVI-19 pandemic.
“We’re kind of overwhelmed right now,” said Tracy Krisor, who formerly ran First Step in Kenosha. “Can you imagine the outcome of that, when people really start losing their places? It affects the landlords, too, with people not being able to pay their rent. How long can they hold onto their properties? We’re going to be in a big crisis here.
“If that eviction (moratorium extension) doesn’t get signed, what’s going to happen. People need the be aware of that.”
The moratorium is set to be extended through the end of January if the bill is signed. The bipartisan relief bill won sweeping approval last week in both the House and the Senate.
Included in the bill was a $600 relief payment, but Trump demanded an increase to $2,000 per person, which was rejected Christmas Eve by House Republicans and has left the bill’s status in limbo.
The deal is included in a $1.4 trillion government funding bill, and without approval, a federal government shutdown looms, along with unemployment and eviction protections.
And with the teeth of what could be a long winter as the virus continues to rage quickly approaching, things could get much tougher before they get better, Krisor said.
“We have elderly people out there, we have children out there right now who are sleeping in cars that are homeless,” she said. “This is getting serious. With COVID, homelessness is growing at an even (higher) rate.
“People aren’t able to work. Their unemployment hasn’t come through yet. It’s going to be devastating. I think we really need to seriously look at this right now, pull ourselves together and work hand-in-hand to help people.”
For Walkin’ in My Shoes founder Jo Wynn, the issues around the homeless population have become her life’s work, and one that she tries to fix every day.
But since March, when the pandemic began, the problems have just continued to mount, she said.
“The COVID is the eye opener,” she said. “We’ve been doing this (work) for each other since I’ve been here in Kenosha. The community is stepping up even more due to the pandemic.”