Long after grand opening, Kenosha County safe house for trafficking victims for sale without ever opening its doors

In December 2019 the co-founder of a group that works with victims of sex trafficking made a series of media appearances promoting the opening in Pleasant Prairie of what she called the flagship safe house for survivors.
“It’s amazing,” said Elizabeth Fisher Good of Selah Freedom House in a televised interview on Wisconsin PBS. “There was a generous group that donated this home to us. It’s 7,700 square feet. It has 20 beds and girls are having services now and it’s going to be a full boat — filled up in the next 30 days.”
In fact, the house never opened its doors to sex trafficking victims. And last month, Florida-based Selah Freedom put the house on the market for $1.1 million.
The collapse of the project and planned sale of the house has left many of the local volunteers who put hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars into Selah frustrated and looking for answers about what went wrong.
“I was very disappointed when I saw that (for sale) sign go up,” said Doug Stanich, who became involved with the project through his church and for a time was the volunteer project manager on the renovation. ”Why didn’t they come back and say we’re having an issue to the core group that was working on this thing?”
The Selah Freedom House in Pleasant Prairie was created from a former schoolhouse that once housed Genesis House, a faith-based home for pregnant young women. In 2017, the operators of Genesis House gifted the building to Selah, with part of the agreement ensuring that the home would be handed over mortgage free.
When the leaders of the Florida charity came to the area they found a willing set of local volunteers and donors — many from local evangelical churches — who spent hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars transforming the building into what they hoped would be a cozy haven for young women trying to break free to a new life. Volunteers worked on the construction, sought out donors, went through training to work with future residents, and “adopted” rooms in the house, furnishing and decorating them to get ready for the young women they hoped would be coming there to heal.
When it was complete, the house was beautiful, upscale, cozy, looking like a home rather than an institution. “The idea was that these people have value, they are children of God and they deserve to be treated properly,” Stanich said.
Founded in 2011 by Fisher Good and two other women, Selah Freedom’s aim is to combat sex trafficking and to provide programing for women who have been trafficked. On their website, the group said it offers a four-pronged approach, raising awareness, doing outreach, running prevention programs and offering a residential program for women who are survivors of sex trafficking. According to the group’s website, they have provided services to 6,282 survivors and training programs for 27,347 children and adults.
Several years after its founding, Selah expanded from Florida to the Chicago area. The Interstate 94 corridor between Chicago and Milwaukee is considered a hotspot by those who work to combat sex trafficking.
Fisher Good said Selah opened a residential program in the Chicago area in 2016 in a rented home in the northwest suburbs. The following year, Selah took ownership of the Genesis House property with the plan to move its Chicago residential program to the Pleasant Prairie site. “They gifted it to us,” Fisher Good said of the organizers at Genesis, who then became involved as volunteers for Selah.
Expensive repairs, little state aid
According to Fisher Good, the project quickly became more complicated and more expensive than Selah leadership had hoped.
She said that they had hoped to only renovate the kitchen of the building, but said the Village of Pleasant Prairie mandated the building needed extensive renovations. Ultimately, the building was gutted to the studs, the interior completely rebuilt. “It ended up costing us over $550,000 to renovate that free gift,” she said.
And while local donors said they poured thousands of dollars and labor into the house, Fisher Good said most of the money for the renovation came from elsewhere. “Almost $300,000 came from Florida donors. It’s been carried by Florida,” she said.
Meanwhile, the COVID pandemic hit when the home was ready for residents to move in, creating further complications.
But Fisher Good lays most of the blame for the failure of the project on the state of Wisconsin, calling state leaders “apathetic” and “woefully behind” in addressing the sex trafficking issue. “In Florida we receive over $3 million in funding from the state,” she said. “And then the state of Wisconsin never funded anything and there were no major donors.”
She claims the single largest donation Selah received in Wisconsin was $25,000, a figure a local volunteer who helped lead fundraising efforts disputes.
And according to state records, when Fisher Good was doing interviews claiming that the Selah Freedom House was open and ready to receive residents, the organization already knew it had not received state funding.
Grants denied
Selah had applied that spring for a $1.7 million grant through the Victim of Crime Act program, a federal pass through grant administered by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The grant program is a major source of funding for agencies that work with victims of crime, with local agencies like Women and Children’s Horizons receiving funding through the bi-yearly grants.
Documents show Selah applied for the $1.7 million grant in May 2019, one of 170 organizations to apply for grants through the program that year, those groups requests coming to a total of $95 million.
Of the 170 agencies that applied for grants, 126 received funding, some of them receiving only a portion of what they requested.
The scoresheet for the Selah application shows they were downgraded somewhat because they were Florida rather than Wisconsin-based and had no experience working in the state. Their application was also faulted for not offering wraparound services with the housing program.
According to the state, Selah learned they had not been funded in fall 2019. They appealed but were again denied. They then applied for a $5,000 state grant in 2020 and were again denied.
Meanwhile, after the grand opening for the Wisconsin property, the Chicago residential program closed. But rather than move those residents to Pleasant Prairie, they were — if they agreed to the move — transferred to Selah’s residential program in Florida.
While the house was empty, it was used as collateral for a short-time loan in 2020. According to records at the Kenosha Register of Deeds office, a Deed of Trust was issued for a $500,000 loan to Selah Freedom, the money loaned by an individual from Texas, the loan due to be repaid in full by July 31, 2020. According to the executive director of a Kenosha-based agency, it is not unusual for not-for-profits to have a line of credit and to do short-term borrowing to cover expenses while awaiting large payments from grants and other funding.
Fisher Good was adamant that the Deed of Trust was not a loan, but also provided a release of lien showing the money was repaid early on July 15, 2020.
Volunteers wonder what happened
In Wisconsin, meanwhile, volunteers were wondering what was happening.
Julie Wyant of Bristol had become involved with the project nearly four years ago through her church. She helped raise money to pay off the Genesis House mortgage so it could be gifted to Selah, and later went through a training program to work with Selah residents once the house opened. When the construction project was complete, she and a group of friends were among those to adopt a room, using their money to buy the furnishings and to decorate one of the sitting rooms in the house.
Then, she said, she watched as the house remained empty.
“I was like, What is the deal with Selah? What is happening?’ So I was reaching out to people who were on the board or who were really involved, and no one knew what was going on,” Wyant said.
She said she drove by the house several times looking for activity and noticed a car parked outside. “I actually went by the house and knocked on the door,” Wyant said. “A gentleman answered the door.”
Wyant said the man told her he had been staying at the house as a caretaker, and that Selah was readying the building for sale.
According to Wyant and other volunteers, Selah organizers in Florida had not been responding to email or phone calls from Wisconsin. She decided to reach out to the chairman of the Selah board in Florida, a pastor of a church there. “He was very kind, very responsive,” Wyant said. “I said we know you are doing great things in Florida, and we don’t want to smear your name. But people are upset, we need to know what happened, and we need to know why.”
With Wyant acting as a liaison, Selah leaders in Florida held a virtual meeting with leaders in Wisconsin in early June. “They said they had $750,000 in that house,” Wyant said. “Their board president was very adamant that they needed to get the house off the books.”
During the call, volunteers said they were told that past Republican leaders were supportive of Selah when they first decided to come to Wisconsin, but claimed that support went away with the change of leadership in the state.
“Wisconsin is one of the worst states in the country for sex trafficking with no viable solutions,” Fisher Good said. She contended other agencies that work with sex trafficking victims are also leaving the state.
Anti-trafficking agencies disappointed
Melania Brostowitz, executive director of Racine-based anti-trafficking agency Fight to End Exploitation, disagreed. “There is funding available for trafficking victims, whether they are sex trafficking victims or labor trafficking victims,” she said.
Brostowitz said there is a dire shortage of housing, “especially for extremely vulnerable victims like trafficking victims.” Fight to End Exploitation works with trafficking victims and works to find support and housing through existing programs like domestic violence shelters, and does not provide housing of its own.
She said agencies that work with trafficking victims are disappointed that the Selah House is for sale. “It’s extremely frustrating and extremely heartbreaking,” Brostowitz said. “Getting any residential facility open is an uphill battle because it takes a lot of paperwork, a lot of conversation, and it takes buy-in from the community, and in this case all those boxes were checked.”
Brostowitz said she worries that the experience of volunteers and donors on Selah House will make it harder for agencies like hers to find support. “I think this situation has set a lot of the anti-trafficking organizations in the area back,” she said, saying people who supported the project “are going to be discouraged in doing that again any time soon.”
Wyant said volunteers are upset that Selah did not come to them to say they were having funding problems, saying they could have worked to try to secure new sources of money to open the building.
“If they had been forthright with us, if they had just been honest with us, maybe we could have found the funding source, who knows,” Wyant said. “Most of us are Christians who were involved in this, and we believe God will provide. But you have to act.”