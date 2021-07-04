Long after grand opening, safe house for trafficking victims for sale without ever opening its doors

According to the state, Selah learned they had not been funded in fall 2019. They appealed but were again denied. They then applied for a $5,000 state grant in 2020 and were again denied.

Meanwhile, after the grand opening for the Wisconsin property, the Chicago residential program closed. But rather than move those residents to Pleasant Prairie, they were — if they agreed to the move — transferred to Selah’s residential program in Florida.

While the house was empty, it was used as collateral for a short-time loan in 2020. According to records at the Kenosha Register of Deeds office, a Deed of Trust was issued for a $500,000 loan to Selah Freedom, the money loaned by an individual from Texas, the loan due to be repaid in full by July 31, 2020. According to the executive director of a Kenosha-based agency, it is not unusual for not-for-profits to have a line of credit and to do short-term borrowing to cover expenses while awaiting large payments from grants and other funding.

Fisher Good was adamant that the Deed of Trust was not a loan, but also provided a release of lien showing the money was repaid early on July 15, 2020.

Volunteers wonder what happened

In Wisconsin, meanwhile, volunteers were wondering what was happening.