Long-awaited women's suffrage celebration finally takes place

Among those women: Mary D. Bradford, Sarah Barter, Dr. Helen Harbert, and Beatrice Welles, the mother of Kenosha-born actor Orson Welles.

Wagner noted that the passage of the 19th Amendment essentially gave white women the right to vote; it would take another 45 years for women of color to receive the same right in every state.

“The lesson learned is one of persistence,” Wagner said. “As Susan B. Anthony said, ‘Failure is impossible.’ She knew women would receive the right to vote, even if it took a few decades after her death.

“Women of color had to wait twice as long and work twice as hard to receive the right to vote. Men and women of color were partners in the fight for the 19th amendment.”

Long time in planning

Wagner and fellow retired Judge Barbara Kluka co-chaired a committee that Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser appointed in 2019 to organize and promote local events celebrating the suffrage centennial. Crediting Kreuser for recognizing the importance of commemorating the anniversary, Wagner also thanked the many women who followed through with this work.

Wednesday’s event also included recognition of the winners of a Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards essay contest on women in national leadership.