Longtime alderman Patrick Juliana resigning from City Council

City Clerk Debra Salas said the council could appoint a person to the alderman's seat or the city could hold a special election for the district. She said the city’s legal department is studying the options and is expected to make a recommendation.

“The first thing they need to do is declare the seat vacant,” she said, saying she expects that to happen at a council meeting in July.

If they do opt to vote to fill the seat, she said, the council would seek applicants for the position, interview candidates and then hold a council vote on the appointment.

Juliana said he would like to see former alderman Ted Ruffalo appointed to the seat. “There’s a gentleman in the district who is going to take my place. He’s got the same interest,” he said. “He was on the council before, he represented the Second District.”

Ruffalo said he does plan to apply to fill the vacancy. He said Juliana approached him to let him know he would be resigning and to see if he would be interested in becoming an alderman again.

“It was really quite an honor to have him show up on my doorstep,” he said.