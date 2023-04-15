Longtime Grace Welcome Center Executive Director Leif Peterson retires on Saturday after years of leading and growing the facility and its many programs.

Denise Russell, the current pantry director, will serve as interim executive director at Grace Welcome Center following Peterson’s retirement.

Peterson arrived at Grace Welcome Center several months after it started by coincidence. He had just finished up an interim stint as executive director at the Hospitality Center in Racine and was coming to Kenosha to see if he could help out at First Step.

When he arrived at First Step it was closed, but had a sign saying, “Go to Grace Welcome Center at Grace Lutheran on Fridays if you need help”. It so happened to be a Friday and Peterson went to the Grace Welcome Center that day.

“When Leif first arrived we were not thinking about an executive director but rather who could help in the kitchen making breakfast” said the Rev. Jonathan Barker, co-founder of Grace Welcome Center and pastor of Grace Lutheran Church. “Fortunately, he is both good at making breakfast and very humble so he agreed to be a cook for us that morning and the rest is history.”

When Peterson, the founding executive director, first arrived the Welcome Center had four volunteers, a dozen guests, and one 12-cup coffee pot. Six years later, the center serves just a little less than 16,000 non duplicative guests annually.

In 2019, Peterson and Barker partnered with Russell to open the Grace Welcome Center Pantry, which opened that May. The pantry started in an old storage closet at Grace that was painted Crayola colors. Peterson and Russell transformed that space into a pantry that could serve 40 families a week.

In the early years there were some hard times.

In the fall of 2019, Grace Welcome Center ran its bank account down to its last $200. Then the surrounding faith communities of Lakeside Lutheran, Spirit Alive Lutheran, and St. Mary’s Lutheran helped Grace Welcome Center continue.

When the pandemic came, Peterson, Russell and Barker had a meeting about what to do. They decided Grace Welcome Center would do everything in its power to keep its volunteers and guests safe but the program had to stay open.

“It was very early in the pandemic so we didn’t know a lot about the dangers yet, or even about masks. The three of us looked at each other and agreed that even if we died doing it, we had to keep our pantry open because so many people depend on us for their food,” Barker said. “This is the type of person and leader Leif Peterson is.”

The pantry grew exponentially during the early weeks of the pandemic and Grace Lutheran Church turned its whole lower level into a pantry. The second week of the pandemic saw 70 families served, the third there were 90 families and by the fourth 120 families were coming.

That summer 180 families came in one week, and by the end of the summer of 2020, Jacob Blake was shot and Peterson was able to keep the pantry running and serving families as smoke filled the area around Grace Lutheran Church from the fires a couple of blocks away.

In the weeks that followed, Peterson would be instrumental in Grace hosting both Rev. Jesse Jackson and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

As the pandemic wore on, Peterson developed a strong partnership with the Kenosha County Health Department. Through his efforts, Grace Welcome Center was able to be the first satellite site for vaccinations in Kenosha County and ultimately 1,000 individuals would get vaccinated at the site.

“Peterson didn’t even want a retirement celebration because he always points first to the efforts of the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations in making Grace Welcome Center what it is,” Barker said. “But, the truth of the matter is, a miracle happened at Grace Welcome Center over the last six years under his leadership and our community is better because of him.”

Grace Welcome Center will be having a retirement party for Peterson on Saturday from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the site, 2006 60th St. Peterson has requested, rather than gifts to him, that donations be made to Grace Welcome Center. Donations can be made at https://gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/.