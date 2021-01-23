Longtime Naturalist Beth Goeppinger reflects on decades developing Richard Bong State Recreation Area as she retires

Volunteers have been important

Countless volunteers have dedicated their time and talent to the projects at Bong, Goeppinger said. On any given Wednesday, for example, there is a group of between 12 and 27 who come to lend a hand with whatever needs to be done.

“I can’t even say enough about them,” she said. “This park would be a shadow of what it is without them.”

Goeppinger, who lives in Lake Geneva, said she a lot of plans for the future. For example, she will teach part-time at Gateway Technical College, and plans to work in her own garden and yard.

“There is so much I want to do,” she said. “I have always wanted to write a book. And, I would really like to work on my art and maybe try to find some outlets to sell my art and jewelry.”

But, the vast prairies, wetlands and woodlands at Bong, and the creatures therein, have equally imprinted themselves on Goeppinger. She will continue to be involved at the park, where she will continue to conduct the frog and butterfly surveys.

Currently, there are no plans to hire a permanent replacement, though plans are in the works to possibly hire a part-time naturalist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0