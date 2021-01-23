Longtime Naturalist Beth Goeppinger reflects on decades developing Richard Bong State Recreation Area as she retires

For more than two decades naturalist Beth Goeppinger has connected people of all ages with Richard Bong State Recreation Area’s mix of flora and fauna and each season’s ephemeral wonders.
Now, every time someone chooses to abandon the constructs of their everyday life and explore nature at Bong, they will experience, in part, the enduring legacy of educational programs and exhibits Goeppinger helped create.
Goeppinger, hired in 1993, has announced she will retire from the position. Her last day “in the office” is Friday, Jan. 29.
“I truly love all of the different things I get do to and all of the different people I get to work with,” Goeppinger, who has a master of science degree in outdoor teacher education from Northern Illinois University, said. “I’m one of those lucky people who gets to say they love their work.”
Goeppinger will leave her imprint on everything from the annual Owl Prowl, Return to Romance, Nature Faire and Eco Halloween Hike to seasonal programs, nature hikes, interactive exhibits and children’s activities such as the Knee-high Naturalist program.
“We added the solarium exhibit that is changed seasonally,” Goeppinger said, adding none of the work would have been possible without volunteers. “We put in the observation tower and accessible platform. We put in a bird garden, a native plant garden and a butterfly garden.”
Among other accomplishments are the interpretive self-guided history trail, discovery quest, geology quest and storybook walk, in addition to the exhibits found in the Molinaro Visitor Center, where visitors can take explore the history of the park named after World War II ace Richard Bong and once designated to be a jet fighter base.
Nature Explore Classroom program
The project Goeppinger takes most pride and joy in is the addition of the Nature Explore Classroom, the first of its kind in a Wisconsin state park for which more than $90,000 was raised. Located behind the visitor center, it features 11 outdoor “classrooms” open to visitors of all ages, abilities and sensitivities.
“I am happy to know it will help introduce kids and families to nature for years to come,” Goeppinger said. “It’s all about free play, unstructured, child-led free play. The kids get to decide exactly what they want to do in that space. We just provide the tools and the spot.”
Among the types of spaces are a messy material area where children can build forts, two art areas, one with a weaving frame, a water play area with a pump and sluiceway that leads to a pond, a sand area, a climbing and crawling area, and a music and movement area.
Development of the Nature Explore Classroom will continue this spring with the addition of a garden space filled with sensory plants, where children can play under a bean teepee.
Volunteers have been important
Countless volunteers have dedicated their time and talent to the projects at Bong, Goeppinger said. On any given Wednesday, for example, there is a group of between 12 and 27 who come to lend a hand with whatever needs to be done.
“I can’t even say enough about them,” she said. “This park would be a shadow of what it is without them.”
Goeppinger, who lives in Lake Geneva, said she a lot of plans for the future. For example, she will teach part-time at Gateway Technical College, and plans to work in her own garden and yard.
“There is so much I want to do,” she said. “I have always wanted to write a book. And, I would really like to work on my art and maybe try to find some outlets to sell my art and jewelry.”
But, the vast prairies, wetlands and woodlands at Bong, and the creatures therein, have equally imprinted themselves on Goeppinger. She will continue to be involved at the park, where she will continue to conduct the frog and butterfly surveys.
Currently, there are no plans to hire a permanent replacement, though plans are in the works to possibly hire a part-time naturalist.