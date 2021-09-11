LOOKING BACK: Historic Kenosha News headlines from across the years

1903
Chicago’s Iroquois Theater Fire kills 8 Kenoshans
Many from the cream of the Kenosha’s high society attended a hit musical matinee at Chicago’s Iroquois Theater and witnessed one of the most horrific theater fires in American history. In those 15 minutes of hell, 591 people, including seven from Kenosha. Another 12 Kenoshans survived.
Willis W. Cooper and his brother Charles F. Cooper were among the Kenosha dead. The Coopers were executives at the Chicago-Kenosha Hosiery Co. And with a third brother who did not attend the show, had founded a local underwear company, which would become Jockey International.
Get a special rate on Kenosha News archives access starting at $19.95 your first 6 months. Go online now to get started: https://go.kenoshanew…
The Henry Van Ingen, Sr. family, with his wife Emma and five children, Grace, 23, Edward, 19, John, 18, Margaret, 13 and Elizabeth, 9, were in the front row of the balcony, when the fire leaped from the stage to the balcony. The family was decimated, as only the parents survived, badly burned.
With all the destruction, it was a miracle that only one person died in the explosion of the Land Raflin Powder Plant in Pleasant Prairie in 1…
1911
Laflin & Rand Co. Powder Plant explosion rocks the county
On the evening of March 9, 1911 there were more than 100,000 kegs of blasting powder and five boxcars of TNT on the railroad spur in the yard of the Laflin & Rand Co. Powder Plant in Pleasant Prairie. A series of explosions just after 8 pm, flattened every house in the town. All but one of the eight persons in the factory — night watchman, Elden J. Thompson — crawled out of the rubble and flames.
Of the 50 houses in Pleasant Prairie, not one stood intact. Windows all around Kenosha and as far away as Chicago were broken, walls cracked and chimneys toppled. Heavy machinery in the Badger Brass and Chicago Brass companies here were jarred from their foundations. St. George Catholic Church, a full 7 miles away, had five lead glass windows broken.
Incredibly, the plant was allowed to rebuild and it was up and running in 1913.
1921
Kenosha justice system besieged by scandal
A grand jury probe cleaned house in the top law enforcement ranks causing the resignation of Kenosha County District Attorney Peter Fisher Jr. and Chief of Police Owen O’Hare during Prohibition.
Fisher was indicted for bribery and embezzlement; O’Hare for embezzlement and malfeasance in office. Convictions sent them to prison.
Other Fisher’s cohorts serving prison time including former Sheriff Joseph Meyer for receiving $50 a week bribes; former Undersheriff Alex Ritter, for 8 counts bribery; former acting Deputy Sheriff Harry Gordon for malfeasance in office and 11 counts of liquor trafficking. Three aldermen were also caught in the net, too.
Help us celebrate our 127th anniversary! Here’s an anniversary gift for you! A special offer of $1 for your first 6 months of unlimited digita…
After the grand jury finished its work, presiding Judge E. B. Belden told the jurists, “The extent of disregard for the law pervading this community, the extent of violations of laws, official malfeasance, and corruption was shocking.”
1928
Teens die in railroad crossing tragedy
Between 1918 and 1929, 35 people died in car vs. train crashes in Kenosha. For years city officials begged the Chicago and North Western Railway to eliminate the street-grade crossings, but CNW deemed the project was too costly.
Then came Dec. 29, 1928, when five teens, sons and daughters of Kenosha’s most prominent citizens, lost their lives on the 75th Street crossing at 11th Avenue. Three autos carrying 12 teens waited at the wig-wag signals for a slow northbound freight train. When the train passed, the cars gunned up the hill. What no one had seen was the oncoming southbound passenger train.
The first car made it; the other two cars were crushed and tumbled 100-feet down the tracks.
One of the fatalities was Ferrin Alford, son of Walter H. Alford, vice president of Nash Motors. Nash president Charles Nash served on the board of directors of the CNW Railway. Fifteen months later, CNW began building the elevation of its tracks in the city limits.
1929
SS Wisconsin sinks off Kenosha
In the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 1929, the Steamer SS Wisconsin sank 6.5 miles off the Kenosha lakefront at 75th Street in a terrible squall with 30-foot rolling seas. It had left the Chicago harbor bound for Milwaukee at 7:45 p.m. the night before.
Sixteen crew members died including Captain Dougal Morrison. Many more of the 59 (another source says 66) survivors would have perished if not for the heroics of the Coast Guardsmen on lifeboats from the Kenosha and Racine stations, and commercial fishermen aboard the Chamber brothers’ fishing tug, the “Search” and another tug “The Palmer”.
Waiting at the Kenosha docks were every police car and ambulance, and private vehicles to take the 19 survivors who required hospitalization to Kenosha and St. Catherine Hospitals.
Four victims were never identified or claimed and were buried the following week in Kenosha’s Green Ridge Cemetery.
1930
North Shore train wreck kills 16
Kenosha found our emergency resources desperately lacking on a cold winter’s night on Feb. 23, 1930, when a massive double train wreck shook the night.
A car attempting to cross the tracks (on 27th Avenue) at Washington Road, hit a North Shore Railway passenger train and it derailed into a freight train on the parallel tracks.
Sixteen died in the twisted wreckage and 100 were injured, many seriously. Every available doctor was called to the scene, but the handful of ambulance drivers were not trained in first aid. Many were driven to hospitals in private cars.
In the aftermath, the Scout Leaders Rescue Squad was formed as Kenosha’s first emergency response team. The city fire department’s first rescue squad began operation in 1935.
1959
Simmons announces closing of Kenosha plant
The mattress and furniture firm Simmons Co., which had been founded in Kenosha in 1875, sold its 43-acre lakefront property and declared on June 2, 1959 that its stay here was indefinite. Simmons President Grant G. Simmons, Jr. of New York, said operations would continue for at least a year in a lease agreement with new owners Kenosha Harbor Development Corporation before moving operations to a new plant in Munster, Ind.
It didn’t even last that long, throwing 1,100 to 1,300 Simmons employees out of work. The company had at one time employed as many as 6,000 workers.
Simmons said two reasons for the move was plant obsolescence and an unfavorable labor climate, which labor leaders here vehemently denied.
About one month after Simmons stopped production on May 25, 1960, American Motors Corporation, which took over the plant, was retooling the assembly line to produce their automobiles.
1960
Carthage College comes to town
In 1957, when Kenosha Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Milton Wittenberg learned that Carthage College in Illinois was looking for a location for their campus, he wasted no time alerting other community leaders to the opportunity.
One of the sites chosen here for offering to the college was part of Alford Park and the college leadership knew this location topped the other sites under consideration.
The groundbreaking event took place on Sept. 24, 1960, with over 3,000 people in attendance. The first date stone was laid on the building containing the library on Oct. 31, 1961. The first public event held on the new campus was a dinner during a session of the Northwest Synod spring convention the following year.
The campus was ready for students in the fall of 1962. Enrollment reached 300 students that the first semester: they had been recruited for a campus that had yet to be built.
The UW-Parkside newspaper announces plans for buildings on the news campus in Somers. Courtesy of the Kenosha History Center.
1967
Land purchases secure UW-Parkside establishment
When Senate Bill 38 passed the State Legislature on April 21, 1967, it was another step in the process of establishing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus in Somers. Bill 38 allowed Kenosha County to buy land and transfer it to the state.
For many years the UW system had extension centers in Kenosha and Racine that offered two-year programs. In 1965, state legislators passed a bill merging the two centers and creating a new university, UW-Parkside, the name selected by founding Chancellor Irvin G. Wyllie as an homage to the adjacent county-owned Petrifying Springs Park.
Community and local government leaders went to work, buying up nearly 700 acres of Somers farmland, and ground was broken for the first building in late 1967. UW-Parkside was officially founded on July 1, 1968.
The university's first commencement was held on June 2, 1970, with 38 students receiving their degrees.
Cars head down the Chrysler assembly line on the last day of auto production in Kenosha, Dec. 21, 1988.
1988
End of the line for Chrysler assembly
Eighty-six years of auto-making in Kenosha came to a halt on Dec. 22, 1988, when Chrysler stopped full production here, eventually casting about 5,300 blue and white-collar employees out of work. The announcement of the closing had come 11 months earlier.
Chrysler, which purchased American Motors Corp. a year earlier, closed the plant due to an overcapacity problem and aging infrastructure. Some workers agreed to move to other company plants across the country.
The last car to roll off the line at 2:20 p.m. on the last day was a maroon Dodge Omni, the last of some 11 million cars built here since Thomas Jeffery built one of America’s first auto plants here in 1902.
Naysayers predicted doom and gloom for Kenosha, but a large number of new (but lower-paying) jobs were created as an exodus of Chicago companies moved into Kenosha County.
The last of the lakefront plant, the 250-foot smokestack that was built in 1916 underwent a controlled demolition on June 29, 1990, and was witnessed by a crowd of several thousand.
Karen Kerkman hangs on to a family photo of her grandchildren outside of her demolished home at 5532 352nd Ave. in Wheatland on Jan 8, 2008, t…
2008
Tornadoes slams Wheatland, Kenosha
A freak January storm spawned two tornadoes that ripped Wheatland in western Kenosha County with an EF-3 tornado and slammed the City of Kenosha with an EF-1 tornado on the late afternoon of Jan. 7, 2008.
With a diameter of about 200 yards and winds speeds of 138-167mph, the EF-3 tornado traveled 10.5 miles over Walworth and Kenosha Counties, and was on the ground for about 20 minutes before dissipating near Paddock Lake. It destroyed houses with the most severe damage in an area near Highway 50, just west of county Highway O to state Highway 83.
The 100-yards wide EF-1 tornado touched down for four minutes with wind speeds of 86-109mph at 18th Street and 30th Avenue, traveling northeast. It damaged homes in the Cavanaugh Court subdivision, North Pointe Condominiums, Camelot Apartments, and Prayer House Church, but leaving Bose Elementary School untouched.
It was one of the biggest natural disasters in Kenosha County history, injuring 15 people, displacing 160, damaging 57 homes, and causing an estimated $18 million in damages.
Garbage trucks were set ablaze in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
2020
Jacob Blake shooting spurs unrest, riots
At about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with two other officers, attempted to take Jacob Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of Blake’s children.
During the arrest attempt in the 2800 block of 40th Street, Blake ignored officers’ orders to stay in place and walked toward a minivan, in which Blake’s children were waiting. As Blake climbed into the van, Sheskey fired his service pistol seven times at close range, hitting Blake in the back and side of his body. Blake survived, but was left paralyzed.
In the hours following the shooting, protests were held and, in the evening hours of Aug. 23 into early Monday morning Aug. 24, some protesters turned to violence and criminal damage. In the end, several businesses in and around Downtown and especially in the Uptown area were destroyed by fires. City heavy equipment, parked to protect public buildings, also were burned.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, with armed civilian militias now roaming the streets, three protesters were shot. Two of the protestors were killed, after an encounter with a militia member — Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., Salem Lakes’ southern neighboring community.