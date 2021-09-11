LOOKING BACK: Historic Kenosha News headlines from across the years

In 1957, when Kenosha Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Milton Wittenberg learned that Carthage College in Illinois was looking for a location for their campus, he wasted no time alerting other community leaders to the opportunity.

One of the sites chosen here for offering to the college was part of Alford Park and the college leadership knew this location topped the other sites under consideration.

The groundbreaking event took place on Sept. 24, 1960, with over 3,000 people in attendance. The first date stone was laid on the building containing the library on Oct. 31, 1961. The first public event held on the new campus was a dinner during a session of the Northwest Synod spring convention the following year.

The campus was ready for students in the fall of 1962. Enrollment reached 300 students that the first semester: they had been recruited for a campus that had yet to be built.

Parkside established The UW-Parkside newspaper announces plans for buildings on the news campus in Somers. Courtesy of the Kenosha History Center.

1967

Land purchases secure UW-Parkside establishment

When Senate Bill 38 passed the State Legislature on April 21, 1967, it was another step in the process of establishing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus in Somers. Bill 38 allowed Kenosha County to buy land and transfer it to the state.