Loren W. Semler joins Carthage College Board of Trustees

Adding to a multi-generational family legacy, business executive Loren W. Semler has been elected to the Carthage College Board of Trustees.
Semler, a 1996 alumnus who is president and chief operating officer of Semler Industries, joined the board in advance of its October meeting. The Board of Trustees has ultimate governing and fiduciary responsibility for the college.
His father, 1965 Carthage graduate Loren H. Semler Jr., is a trustee emeritus who served on the board from 1989 to 2017.
“I am simply thrilled to welcome to the board the next generation of leadership from the Semler family. No family has been more connected, over more generations, to Carthage than the Semlers, who are all exemplars of all that the college seeks to accomplish,” said President John Swallow. “I look forward to the careful insights Loren W. can provide into higher education, within the special context of his deep love for Carthage, in the years ahead.”
The younger Semler holds an Executive MBA from Loyola University Chicago, in addition to his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has held various positions at Semler Industries since joining the staff in the late 1990s.
Based in Franklin Park, Ill., the family-owned company is a leader in industrial filtration and liquid handling. At times, Carthage alumni have composed up to one-third of its workforce.
A resident of Libertyville, Ill., Semler served as treasurer at Grace Lutheran Church’s council and contributed his expertise on various committees for the congregation. He takes part in the Renaissance Executive Forum, a peer advisory group for business leaders.
Semler and his wife, 1996 Carthage alumna Karen (Vesely) Semler, are loyal donors. Their gifts have supported new facilities, athletic programs, and financial aid — including the Bridge Scholarship, which his parents established to help Carthage students whose changing financial circumstances threaten their education.
The oldest of the couple’s three children is a sophomore at the college. Between the Kenosha campus and the previous site in western Illinois, nearly two dozen members of the Semlers’ extended family have attended Carthage.
1 of 17
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage’s Matt Slivinski challenges Springfield’s Chris Parker at the net during the team’s NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis and Gene McNulty quickly look back to see where the volleyball goes after a block attempt during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Matt Slivinski, who finished with 18 kills, soars above a Springfield block attempt during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Matt Slivinski, a recent Carthage graduate, blasts a spike attempt through traffic during the team's NCAA Division III men's volleyball national championship win over Springfield (Mass.) on April 23 at Tarble Arena.
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis (left) hugs his teammates after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage men’s volleyball coach JW Kieckhefer, center, embraces his players after the Firebirds defeated Springfield (Mass.) on Saturday, April 23, at Tarble Arena to win the program’s second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship.
Recent Carthage graduate Matt Slivinski smiles to students after the Firebirds defeated Springfield (Mass.) on April 23 at Tarble Arena to win the program’s second consecutive NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national championship.
Carthage men's volleyball players celebrate after the Firebirds defeated Springfield (Mass.) on Saturday, April 23, at Tarble Arena to win the program's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship.
The Carthage men’s volleyball team unite in the tradition of cutting the volleyball net after defeating Springfield College to win the team’s second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage junior Zach Bulthuis (middle) poses with his family members, who drove up from Tinley Park, Ill. to watch the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Matt Slivinski, who led the team with 18 kills on Saturday, holds the NCAA Division III national championship trophy with his family after the team defeated Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
The Carthage men’s volleyball team celebrate after winning its second consecutive NCAA Division III national title on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha. Carthage defeated Springfield College 3-1.
In photos: Carthage men's volleyball win second consecutive NCAA Division III title
1 of 17
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage’s Matt Slivinski challenges Springfield’s Chris Parker at the net during the team’s NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage College students were in full effect during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Gene McNulty sets the ball during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis and Gene McNulty quickly look back to see where the volleyball goes after a block attempt during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Matt Slivinski, who finished with 18 kills, soars above a Springfield block attempt during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Matt Slivinski, a recent Carthage graduate, blasts a spike attempt through traffic during the team's NCAA Division III men's volleyball national championship win over Springfield (Mass.) on April 23 at Tarble Arena.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis hits the ball around a Springfield's Nate Reynolds during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage players react moments after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis (left) hugs his teammates after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage men’s volleyball coach JW Kieckhefer, center, embraces his players after the Firebirds defeated Springfield (Mass.) on Saturday, April 23, at Tarble Arena to win the program’s second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship.
MIKE RAMCZYK, KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Recent Carthage graduate Matt Slivinski smiles to students after the Firebirds defeated Springfield (Mass.) on April 23 at Tarble Arena to win the program’s second consecutive NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national championship.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis reacts after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage men's volleyball players celebrate after the Firebirds defeated Springfield (Mass.) on Saturday, April 23, at Tarble Arena to win the program's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
The Carthage men’s volleyball team unite in the tradition of cutting the volleyball net after defeating Springfield College to win the team’s second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage junior Zach Bulthuis (middle) poses with his family members, who drove up from Tinley Park, Ill. to watch the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage's Matt Slivinski, who led the team with 18 kills on Saturday, holds the NCAA Division III national championship trophy with his family after the team defeated Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
MIKE RAMCZYK
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
Carthage men's volleyball
The Carthage men’s volleyball team celebrate after winning its second consecutive NCAA Division III national title on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha. Carthage defeated Springfield College 3-1.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.