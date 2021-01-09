Lou Perrine’s receives green light for new station on Kenosha’s south side

“We definitely plan to represent the color better. We plan to take a little extra care. This is a better representation’ Garza said.

Adjacent to plaza

Commissioner Charles Bradley, who has lived in the area of the new location for nearly 50 years, said he believed Lou Perrine’s plans for the dormant site will be a positive for the area — particularly since it serves as an out-lot at the Sunnyside Plaza, which has a vacant anchor space after the departure of Piggly Wiggly.

“I’m really pleased with the color,” Bradley said. “I think it’s going to spice up the area.”

Several commissioners, including Lydia Spottswood, also weighed in on some of the more technical details, including the overall parking plan. The proposal includes four designated parking spaces within the parcel and an easement for a dozen additional spaces at Sunnyside Plaza.

“The fact that it is collateralized property is what has me a little jittery,” Spottswood said. “I don’t want to stand in the way of you being able to move forward on this. You’ve worked so hard on this for so long, but I must say … I’m not comfortable with it. I keep picturing a worst-case scenario.”

Additional plans ahead