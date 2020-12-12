 Skip to main content
Lou Perrine’s renews plans for location on south side
PLAN COMMISSION

Lou Perrine’s renews plans for location on south side

After several delays, a proposed second location for Lou Perrine’s convenience store is back on track for the south side.

However, a few tweaks to existing plans could be required before plan approval and any construction gets underway.

Family members of Lou Perrine’s went before the city Plan Commission on Thursday for talks of the second location, which is set to take root at the former Drake’s Mobil, 8004 22nd Ave.

The business, known in the community for its signature Mama P’s HoHo Cakes, has been operating at 52nd Street and Sheridan Street and will continue doing so once the new location opens.

Lou Perrine Jr. took over the business from his father in 1985 before passing it on to his son, Anthony Perrine.

Lou and Anthony initially pitched plans for the new location in December 2018.

The family members told commissioners at Thursday’s meeting about the issues which have delayed the project since that that time, including road construction and, more recently, COVID-19. A decision was also made to raze the existing building on the site and do a ground-up construction at the new location.

The Perrines said changes at nearby Sunnyside Plaza, once anchored by Piggly Wiggly, also prompted a review of the architectural and operations plans for the new second location.

“This has been a heck of a year,” Anthony Perrine said. “Part of the reason for the expansion of the building is, I think, there’s going to be more of a need for certain items, such as the grab-and-go foods. By expanding the building, we’ll have more grocery and retail space.”

Despite the longer-than-anticipated timeline for opening the second location, Perrine said he remained committed to seeing the project through — particularly after the Stinebrink Piggy Wiggly shuttered in August 2019.

“I’ve got over $100,000 into the project already,” he said. I fully intend to commit to this as a 2021 project. I’m looking at a late winter or early spring construction, upon approval.”

From an urban planning perspective, commissioner Lydia Spottswood said she had concerns the revised business plan could dissuade another full-service grocer from opening in the area.

When Piggly Wiggly closed, nearby residents reportedly had noted the absence of a comparable store in the immediate area.

“It’s a chicken-before-the-egg kind of question,” Spottswood said. “If we say ‘yes’ now to the expanded, miniature grocery store, I can’t help but wonder if we’re killing any chance for the shopping center to be able to come back with a grocery store.”

Spottswood added, “I get concerned with the southeast portion of the city being a food desert. It seems like an area that really could use a full-service grocery store.”

Anthony Perrine, in response, said the concept plan for the business would be aimed at coexisting with — not preventing — another traditional grocery store from opening in the area.

“Kwik Trip doesn’t kill Festival,” he said. “By no means would my selection kill a grocery store. If I was holding back a grocery store from coming in there, I wouldn’t feel good about myself.”

As for the architecture, Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, implored the Perrines to consider other building materials and color schemes for the area.

“I’m not fond of the design,” Antaramian said. “It just looks plain, and I’m not one who usually talks about color. I think there’s some issues you’re going to have to work on with the building.”

The Perrines are due to go back before commissioners Jan. 7 for further discussion of the project.

