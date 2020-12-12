Lou Perrine’s renews plans for location on south side

“This has been a heck of a year,” Anthony Perrine said. “Part of the reason for the expansion of the building is, I think, there’s going to be more of a need for certain items, such as the grab-and-go foods. By expanding the building, we’ll have more grocery and retail space.”

Despite the longer-than-anticipated timeline for opening the second location, Perrine said he remained committed to seeing the project through — particularly after the Stinebrink Piggy Wiggly shuttered in August 2019.

“I’ve got over $100,000 into the project already,” he said. I fully intend to commit to this as a 2021 project. I’m looking at a late winter or early spring construction, upon approval.”

From an urban planning perspective, commissioner Lydia Spottswood said she had concerns the revised business plan could dissuade another full-service grocer from opening in the area.

When Piggly Wiggly closed, nearby residents reportedly had noted the absence of a comparable store in the immediate area.

“It’s a chicken-before-the-egg kind of question,” Spottswood said. “If we say ‘yes’ now to the expanded, miniature grocery store, I can’t help but wonder if we’re killing any chance for the shopping center to be able to come back with a grocery store.”