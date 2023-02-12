Asking me for tips on romance is like asking a goldfish to predict the weather.
After three-plus decades of marriage and two busy work schedules, we’ve gone from “mad about you” Valentine’s plans — dinner in a fancy restaurant, with a gooey chocolate dessert — to “was I supposed to buy you a card?”
For Valentine’s Day this year, I’m giving my husband, Rex, the gift of silence. That means the next time I trip over his pile of shoes next to the back door, I’ll refrain from cursing out loud. I’d also pledge to stay quiet during the Super Bowl today, but I know my running commentary is his favorite part of the game.
I can’t wait to see my gift — Will he unload the dishwasher? Pick up his socks? Put the newspaper back in order after pulling out the crossword puzzle?
Here are some low-key ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Weekend, with no planning or bank loan required:
Share that last piece of cheesecake you just discovered in the back of the fridge — and don’t hog the half with the strawberry topping.
Sit through a romantic movie (or two) you don’t love — without rolling your eyes (too much). And don’t remind me that I’ve seen “When Harry Met Sally” a gazillion times. I still love the “baby fish mouth” scene.
To make even more of a sweet impression, clean something — the kitchen floor, the kids’ bathroom, that cluttered hall closet you’re too afraid to open. There’s nothing more romantic than coming home and hearing the sound of a running vacuum.
Go the traditional route and grab some flowers on your way home or — better yet — have them delivered to her office on Tuesday. Or his office; men like to get flowers, too.
And if your sweetheart likes a bit of chocolate with his/her flowers, indulge that sweet tooth. Valentine’s Day is no time to be counting calories. (That’s what Feb. 15 is for.)
Cook a special dinner — and do the cleaning up, too. You know what your sweetie likes to eat, and you’ll get bonus points for attempting a showstopper like Beef Wellington. (But keep the number of a place offering heart-shaped pizzas on hand just in case.)
Finally, don’t dismiss the joy of staying inside and cuddling. Hugging your loved ones in front of a glowing TV screen while you watch the Super Bowl or a sappy Hallmark Channel movie? There’s no better way to say “I love you, now pass the guacamole!”
Don’t feel bad if your Valentine’s Day doesn’t include a passionate encounter.
I hate the phrase “just friends” to describe a relationship. Friendships often burn brighter and last much longer than a romance. There’s nothing “just” about it.
A true friend:
Doesn’t scoff when you confess your big weekend plans consist of catching up on laundry and looking for your car keys.
Will laugh at the same bad jokes you’ve been making since third grade.
Will happily — or grudgingly — drive you to the airport.
Lets you choose the movie.
Doesn’t blink an eye while you devour an entire pizza, all the while bragging about how you’re sticking to the no-carb Keto Diet.
And, if you need someone to pick you up across town because you ran out of gas after your spouse (repeatedly) reminded you to fill the tank, you phone a friend.
For those of you who are looking for romance on Valentine’s Day, I hope you find it. And, if you’ve already found it, I hope you nourish it.
But for everyone reading this, most of all, I wish you the joy of good friends and much laughter.
My favorite Valentine’s Day memories still come from decades ago, when we handed out Valentine cards to everyone in our homeroom at school and swapped those candy hearts, looking for our favorite colors and sayings. Pure joy.
In the spirit of Valentine's Day, I wish you a holiday filled with warmth and affection.
And, because it's February, you might be huddling in the warm glow of your television.
A quick confession: We are one of the few households in America that does not have a subscription to a streaming service or premium channel like HBO.
We do our TV watching the old-fashioned way: With a Spectrum cable package that includes the Hallmark Channel but not Turner Classic Movies. Go figure!
If you, too, can't scroll through thousands of streaming offerings on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and whatever else is out there, here's your basic cable guide to romantic Valentine's viewing options on Tuesday:
Buys the cards, watch the movies: The Hallmark Channel, which airs sappy movies all year, starts its Valentine's Day movie marathon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with four movies in a row celebrating the romantic holiday. Because this is Hallmark, you're guaranteed a happy ending, a chaste kiss at the end and endless shots of the most gorgeous real estate seen outside of HGTV.
A very "Modern" marathon: The E! cable channel is airing episodes of the sitcom "Modern Family" starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Valentine's Day episodes air at 2:30, 4, 5, 7, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Let's get kinky: The Paramount Network takes a break from airing "Yellowstone" (seriously, that Kevin Costner hit is on ALL THE TIME) to show the three "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, based on the X-rated novels, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the first film, from 2015. The two sequels follow, at 9:45 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Handcuffs are optional.
Classic rom-coms: Cable's Freeform Network airs three favorite rom-coms, starring titans of the genre: "Pretty Woman" with Julia Roberts at 12:30 p.m., "Sweet Home Alabama" with Reese Witherspoon at 3 p.m. and "The Proposal" with Sandra Bullock at 5:30 p.m.
Hollywood's Golden Age: Reaching back several decades, Turner Classic Movies (for those who have access to that channel) is airing romantic classics on Tuesday that include "Romeo and Juliet" from 1936 at 1:15 p.m., 1945's "Brief Encounter" at 3:30 p.m. and, to top off the day, "The Awful Truth" (1937) at 10:30 p.m., starring my dream Valentine date, Cary Grant.
Bucks love: The most romantic viewing option on Tuesday — for Milwaukee Bucks fans like me — starts at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. The Bucks are hosting the evil Boston Celtics from Fiserv Forum. Even better for your resident Bucks fanatic? Buy us a ticket to the game!