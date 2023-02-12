Televised romance

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, I wish you a holiday filled with warmth and affection.

And, because it's February, you might be huddling in the warm glow of your television.

A quick confession: We are one of the few households in America that does not have a subscription to a streaming service or premium channel like HBO.

We do our TV watching the old-fashioned way: With a Spectrum cable package that includes the Hallmark Channel but not Turner Classic Movies. Go figure!

If you, too, can't scroll through thousands of streaming offerings on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and whatever else is out there, here's your basic cable guide to romantic Valentine's viewing options on Tuesday:

Buys the cards, watch the movies: The Hallmark Channel, which airs sappy movies all year, starts its Valentine's Day movie marathon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with four movies in a row celebrating the romantic holiday. Because this is Hallmark, you're guaranteed a happy ending, a chaste kiss at the end and endless shots of the most gorgeous real estate seen outside of HGTV.

A very "Modern" marathon: The E! cable channel is airing episodes of the sitcom "Modern Family" starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Valentine's Day episodes air at 2:30, 4, 5, 7, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Let's get kinky: The Paramount Network takes a break from airing "Yellowstone" (seriously, that Kevin Costner hit is on ALL THE TIME) to show the three "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, based on the X-rated novels, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the first film, from 2015. The two sequels follow, at 9:45 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Handcuffs are optional.

Classic rom-coms: Cable's Freeform Network airs three favorite rom-coms, starring titans of the genre: "Pretty Woman" with Julia Roberts at 12:30 p.m., "Sweet Home Alabama" with Reese Witherspoon at 3 p.m. and "The Proposal" with Sandra Bullock at 5:30 p.m.

Hollywood's Golden Age: Reaching back several decades, Turner Classic Movies (for those who have access to that channel) is airing romantic classics on Tuesday that include "Romeo and Juliet" from 1936 at 1:15 p.m., 1945's "Brief Encounter" at 3:30 p.m. and, to top off the day, "The Awful Truth" (1937) at 10:30 p.m., starring my dream Valentine date, Cary Grant.

Bucks love: The most romantic viewing option on Tuesday — for Milwaukee Bucks fans like me — starts at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. The Bucks are hosting the evil Boston Celtics from Fiserv Forum. Even better for your resident Bucks fanatic? Buy us a ticket to the game!