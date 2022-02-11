Love! Romance! ... and vacuuming?

Asking me for tips on romance is like asking a goldfish to predict the weather.

After three-plus decades of marriage and two busy work schedules, we’ve gone from “mad about you” Valentine’s plans — dinner in a fancy restaurant, with a gooey chocolate dessert — to “was I supposed to buy you a card?”

For Valentine’s Day this year, I’m giving my husband, Rex, the gift of silence. That means the next time I trip over his pile of shoes next to the back door, I’ll refrain from cursing out loud. I’d also pledge to stay quiet during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but I know my running commentary is his favorite part of the game.

I can’t wait to see my gift — Will he unload the dishwasher? Pick up his socks? Put the newspaper back in order after pulling out the crossword puzzle?

Here are some low-key ideas for celebrating Valentine's Weekend, with no planning or bank loan required:

Share that last piece of carrot cake you just discovered in the fridge — and don't hog the half with the most walnuts.

Sit through a romantic movie (or two) you don’t love — without rolling your eyes (too much). And don't remind me that I've seen "When Harry Met Sally" a gazillion times. I still love the "baby fish mouth" scene.

To make even more of a sweet impression, clean something — the kitchen floor, the kids’ bathroom, that cluttered hall closet you’re too afraid to open. There's nothing more romantic than coming home and hearing the sound of a running vacuum.

Go the traditional route and grab some flowers on your way home or — better yet — have them delivered to her office. Or his office; men like to get flowers, too.

And if your sweetheart likes a bit of chocolate with his/her flowers, indulge that sweet tooth. Valentine's Day is no time to be counting calories. (That's what Feb. 15 is for.)

Cook a special dinner — and do the cleaning up, too. You know what your sweetie likes to eat, and you’ll get bonus points for attempting a showstopper like Beef Wellington. (But keep the number of a place offering heart-shaped pizzas on hand just in case.)

Finally, don't dismiss the joy of staying inside and cuddling. Hugging your loved ones in front of a glowing TV screen while you watch the Olympics and the Super Bowl? There's no better way to say "I love you, now pass the guacamole!"

For those of you who are looking for romance on Valentine’s Day, I hope you find it. And, if you’ve already found it, I hope you nourish it.

I also wish everyone the joy of good friends and much laughter.

My favorite Valentine's Day memories are from decades ago, when we handed out Valentine cards to everyone in our homeroom at school and swapped those candy hearts, looking for our favorite colors and sayings.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone, with love.

