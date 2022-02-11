 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TGIF for low-key celebrations

Love! Romance! ... and vacuuming?

Fifty-eight million pounds worth of chocolate is bought in the United States in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. Here is how the box of chocolates came to be the go-to Valentine’s delight. Tokens of appreciation for Valentine’s Day began sometime during the 19th century. The Cadbury brothers, Richard and George, were the first to begin selling Valentine’s Day chocolates. The brothers had perfected the recipe for drinking chocolate by removing the cocoa butter from the cocoa bean. However, this left them with a lot of cocoa butter that they could use elsewhere, and use it they did. The brothers initially started selling boxes of chocolates made up of leftover cocoa butter in 1861. The brothers began selling chocolates in beautifully designed boxes in 1868. However, it wasn’t until 1861 that they started selling them in beautifully designed boxes for Valentine’s Day. From then on, boxes of chocolates became commonplace, not just for Valentine’s Day but throughout the year.

Asking me for tips on romance is like asking a goldfish to predict the weather.

After three-plus decades of marriage and two busy work schedules, we’ve gone from “mad about you” Valentine’s plans — dinner in a fancy restaurant, with a gooey chocolate dessert — to “was I supposed to buy you a card?”

For Valentine’s Day this year, I’m giving my husband, Rex, the gift of silence. That means the next time I trip over his pile of shoes next to the back door, I’ll refrain from cursing out loud. I’d also pledge to stay quiet during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but I know my running commentary is his favorite part of the game.

I can’t wait to see my gift — Will he unload the dishwasher? Pick up his socks? Put the newspaper back in order after pulling out the crossword puzzle?

Here are some low-key ideas for celebrating Valentine's Weekend, with no planning or bank loan required:

  • Share that last piece of carrot cake you just discovered in the fridge — and don't hog the half with the most walnuts.
  • Sit through a romantic movie (or two) you don’t love — without rolling your eyes (too much). And don't remind me that I've seen "When Harry Met Sally" a gazillion times. I still love the "baby fish mouth" scene.
  • To make even more of a sweet impression, clean something — the kitchen floor, the kids’ bathroom, that cluttered hall closet you’re too afraid to open. There's nothing more romantic than coming home and hearing the sound of a running vacuum.
  • Go the traditional route and grab some flowers on your way home or — better yet — have them delivered to her office. Or his office; men like to get flowers, too.
  • And if your sweetheart likes a bit of chocolate with his/her flowers, indulge that sweet tooth. Valentine's Day is no time to be counting calories. (That's what Feb. 15 is for.)
  • Cook a special dinner — and do the cleaning up, too. You know what your sweetie likes to eat, and you’ll get bonus points for attempting a showstopper like Beef Wellington. (But keep the number of a place offering heart-shaped pizzas on hand just in case.)
  • Finally, don't dismiss the joy of staying inside and cuddling. Hugging your loved ones in front of a glowing TV screen while you watch the Olympics and the Super Bowl? There's no better way to say "I love you, now pass the guacamole!"

For those of you who are looking for romance on Valentine’s Day, I hope you find it. And, if you’ve already found it, I hope you nourish it.

I also wish everyone the joy of good friends and much laughter.

My favorite Valentine's Day memories are from decades ago, when we handed out Valentine cards to everyone in our homeroom at school and swapped those candy hearts, looking for our favorite colors and sayings.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone, with love.

Chris Allen, HISTORY CENTER

Elizabeth Snyder

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Make your voice heard

The Kenosha History Center debuts a new project today designed to record and preserve the stories of local residents.

"This is so exciting," said Chris Allen, the History Center's executive director. "We've wanted to launch this for several years, to capture these stories and save them in our archives."

“Kenosha Voices” features interviews from people who have lived and worked in the community. Each interview will be stored on a digital file that will be accessible through the History Center.

The interviews — conducted by Karl Frederick, a retired Kenosha News editor/reporter and Historical Society Board member, and Bob Lichter, a Kenosha History Center volunteer — take place at the Southwest Library, in Kenosha Community Media's "Hub."

"The interviews are very comfortable and conversational," Allen said. "We meet with the people beforehand and ask them what they want to talk about and then we record it."

The first interview, with local author and former Dynamatic employee Dan Stika, will debut at noon today on YouTube and this weekend on Kenosha Community Media's local cable TV broadcasts.

Each Friday, a new interview will air at noon on the History Center's YouTube Channel, then at 5 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday on Spectrum Channel 14.

"Kenosha Voices" will also be available on the Kenosha Community Media Roku channel.

The interviews run from 25 minutes to an hour and cover a variety of topics.

So far "we have a half dozen interviews recorded, with about 10 more people who are signed up to have interviews done in the next couple weeks," Allen said.

The next two interviews to air are: Leon Pascucci (G. LeBlanc Corp) on Feb. 18 and Bob Lichter (Peter Pirsch & Sons) on Feb. 25.

To sign up for an interview, email the History Center at KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org.

