Love survives COVID-19 obstacles

For one young couple with ties to Kenosha County, May 9 was supposed to be epic. Their commencement at Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind., was to be capped off by their wedding ceremony later that day.

Tyler Kube, a 2017 graduate of Kenosha Christian Life School, and his fiancé Lizzie Gilbert, of Carmel, Ind., planned to graduate in the morning, have the wedding rehearsal shortly after, take part in a photo shoot, and be married on campus by 5:30 p.m.

“Everybody told us we were crazy, but we decided we love each other too much to do long distance again,” Tyler said. “We also figured it would be most convenient for our families and friends since they were already in the same state for graduation.”

Everything was set – a wedding party of 14, a guest list of 210 family and friends, and a reception at the Winona Heritage Room. Tyler would be conferred with an environmental science degree, Lizzie with a degree in exercise science, and then their union would be blessed in a Christian ceremony.

Plans start to unravel

Their plan started to unravel when Grace College informed students in March they would need to leave campus in an effort to protect their health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.