Low-flying helicopter to pass over Kenosha County beginning Feb. 20 to collect data for map project

A helicopter is scheduled to begin making low-level flights over southern Wisconsin between Kenosha and Grant counties this weekend to collect and record geophysical measurements as part of multiple U.S. Geological Survey projects, officials announced.

In southeast Wisconsin, scientists will collect data along and adjacent to the Fox River to improve understanding of shallow aquifers that control groundwater and surface water movement as part of a larger USGS study of the Illinois River Basin.

In southwest Wisconsin, USGS scientists working with the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey and funding support from Wisconsin USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service will use data collected during the survey to determine bedrock depth and glacial sediments in parts of Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Green counties, according to a geological survey news release.

Over a three-to-four-week period beginning Feb. 20, the helicopter, which will be towing a large hoop from a cable, will fly along pre-planned flight paths relatively low to the ground, hundreds of feet above the surface. A sensor that resembles a large hula-hoop will be towed beneath the helicopter to measure tiny electromagnetic signals that can be used to map features below Earth’s surface. Most survey flight lines will be separated by a half mile to five miles, so the helicopter system will only be visible from any particular location for a short period of time.

The USGS is contracting with SkyTEM ApS, a specialty airborne geophysical company, to conduct the survey. The helicopter will be operated by experienced pilots from Sinton Helicopters who are specially trained for the low-level flying required for geophysical surveys. The company works with the FAA to ensure flights are safe and in accordance with U.S. law, officials said.

The study expands similar work done last year in parts of northeast Wisconsin to improve maps of shallow bedrock depth using the same helicopter instruments. USGS scientists recently released data and maps from last year’s study.

The above map shows the airborne geophysical survey area in southern Wisconsin. Surveys will not occur directly over populated areas. Beginning this weekend, planned flight lines and survey progress will be available online.

