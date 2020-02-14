Low turnout expected for Tuesday primary

A light primary election ballot will most likely not draw a huge turnout at the polls Tuesday, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin predicts.

Bachochin's estimate is also based on recent spring primary elections with similar slates of candidates.

“This one is comparable to primaries held in 2016 and 2018,” Bachochin said. “I think the numbers are going to be very similar. For Kenosha County, I expect about 10 percent of eligible voters.”

Bachochin said that correlates to about 14 percent of registered voters. She prefers to track eligible voter turnout because Wisconsin allows same-day registration.

The only race on the ballot countywide is to narrow the field of candidates for Justice of the Supreme Court from three to two.

Voters will vote for one of three candidates, Daniel Kelly, Jill J. Karofsky and Ed Fallone.

Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court by former Gov. Scott Walker to fill the remainder of Justice David Prosser’s term upon his retirement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The last time there was a spring primary for a state Supreme Court seat, Kenosha County saw a 9.3 percent turnout of eligible voters.