Low turnout expected for Tuesday primary

A light primary election ballot will most likely not draw a huge turnout at the polls Tuesday, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin predicts.
Bachochin's estimate is also based on recent spring primary elections with similar slates of candidates.
“This one is comparable to primaries held in 2016 and 2018,” Bachochin said. “I think the numbers are going to be very similar. For Kenosha County, I expect about 10 percent of eligible voters.”
Bachochin said that correlates to about 14 percent of registered voters. She prefers to track eligible voter turnout because Wisconsin allows same-day registration.
The only race on the ballot countywide is to narrow the field of candidates for Justice of the Supreme Court from three to two.
Voters will vote for one of three candidates, Daniel Kelly, Jill J. Karofsky and Ed Fallone.
Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court by former Gov. Scott Walker to fill the remainder of Justice David Prosser’s term upon his retirement.
The last time there was a spring primary for a state Supreme Court seat, Kenosha County saw a 9.3 percent turnout of eligible voters.
Bachochin said higher, localized turnout is expected in District 15 in the city of Kenosha, where voters will narrow the field of aldermanic candidates from three to two, and in Wheatland, where residents will cast support or opposition regarding plans to build a new firehouse.
Residents in the city of Kenosha wards 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 86, and 87 will see the District 15 aldermanic race on their ballot. Candidates are incumbent Jack Rose, Jody D. Hoffman and Kenneth Suchy.
The Wheatland firehouse referendum question reads: “Should the Town Board issue bonds or other debt issues in order to borrow up to $3.8 million to pay for the construction of a new fire station in the town which is currently in need of replacement.”
Polls will be open at all locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents who are unsure which polling location to use can type their address into a search engine at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote.
The number of polling locations in the village of Salem Lakes was reduced to one for the primary election. All voting will take place at the Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road. The Silver Lake and Wilmot polling locations will not be opened.
Salem Lakes Clerk Shannon Hahn the village will save over $5,000 operating one location rather than three for the primary.