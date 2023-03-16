Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and other state officials discussed addressing Wisconsin’s workforce challenges by removing workforce barriers and tapping into “underutilized talent pools” during a forum Thursday morning.

Held at the Kenosha Country Club the free event was to raise awareness about resources and strategies employers could use to connect with workers as they faced labor challenges.

“I think we can be creative in terms of how we do our workforce development here in Wisconsin,” Rodriguez said. “Ultimately, we are here because we want to see Wisconsin's economy, our communities and our people thrive.”

Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek highlighted several positives from last year’s workforce data, noting record-low unemployment in March and April, a record number of employed people in May and a 65.7% labor force participation rate, 2% higher than the national average.

She also discussed the challenges facing Wisconsin businesses, including in Kenosha. Baby Boomers, Pechacek said, were aging out of the workforce. Wisconsin had net-zero immigration and birth rates were low.

“All these factors have really put the pinch on employers who are trying to fill their vacancies,” Pechacek said. “Right now in the state of Wisconsin, we have 2.4 job openings for every one job seeker.”

In Kenosha, local business owners have previously noted difficulties in finding workers, ranging from food service to manufacturing jobs.

To help address those shortages, Pechacek said businesses could tap into “underutilized talent pools,” including veterans, people with disabilities, and formerly incarcerated people. She highlighted resources and services offered to businesses to remove those barriers.

“We’ve got business service teams, 54 locations around our state that can help you tap into that underutilized talent pipeline. We have our Office of Veterans Employment Services,” Pechacek said. “We also are working very closely with the Department of Corrections.”

Between people with disabilities and incarcerated individuals, Pechacek said they work with up to 25,000 people a year to get them into the state’s workforce, even more when you include veterans.

DWD Chief Labor Market Economist Dennis Winters warned businesses across various fields to expect shortages of people in the future, and advised them to find ways to attract and retain workers.

“The micro problem is, ‘How do I get people to my firm, my company? How do I entice them in?’” Winters said. “Do you raise wages, benefits?”

Rodriguez emphasized the state’s efforts to expand the workforce and pushed against the idea that labor shortages were from people choosing not to work.

“We have such really creative and unique programs in the administration to get people to work,” Rodriguez said. “We have the lowest unemployment rate ever in Wisconsin’s history.”

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said she hoped Kenosha could utilize some of the ideas discussed.

“I think there was a lot of good data presented today,” Kerkman said. “We’re always following the data, paying attention, making sure we have the most accurate up-to-date information.”

She expressed appreciation for the forum, which allowed area leaders and businesses to connect and discuss issues.

Rodriguez and Pechacek also visited local sites, including Blak Coffee, 5615 7th Ave; Antou Beauty Town, 3700 Roosevelt Road; and Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. They talked with staf and took tours of the sites.

The event was part of a series of forums that are being held across the state to raise awareness about resources and strategies to help connect employers with workers, remove workforce barriers and boost workforce participation.