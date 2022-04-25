Lucy Foss of Kenosha to be part of Marian University Cycling team in Indianapolis

Lucy Foss of Kenosha will be attending Marian University in Indianapolis and be part of the Marian University Cycling team.
“Growing up in Kenosha, racing at the velodrome, I always saw the older kids go off to college and most of them went to Marian,” Foss said.
Foss is set to graduate from Tremper High School and she plans to pursue nursing at Marian. She will complete in the track, cyclocross, and road disciplines with the cycling team and is also interested in some mountain bike racing as well. She brings 13 years of race experience to the Knights and currently represents the Kenosha Velosport team.
“We are happy that Lucy has chosen to join us on the Marian Cycling team, she will be a great fit with the program while studying to become a nurse,” said Coach John Hoopingarner. “We are glad we get to support her as she takes the next steps in her education.”
Foss has won the omnium classification at the Tour of America’s Dairyland, and has been a multiple time Wisconsin State Champion for track and cyclocross. Outside of bike racing, Lucy has been a varsity swimmer, displays art, and is a National Honors Society member.
IN PHOTOS: Cyclists compete in a big night of racing at the Washington Park Velodrome
Velodrome 1
Competitors size each other up during the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior 15-18-Year-Old Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Elias Saigh of Milwaukee won the 15-18-Year-Old Schulte Race, while Kelan Fenters of Kenosha won the 9-14-Year-Old Young Junior Schulte Race.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 2
Elias Saigh of Milwaukee smiles as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior 15-18-Year-Old Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Saigh won the 15-18-Year-Old Schulte Race, while Kelan Fenters of Kenosha won the 9-14-Year-Old Young Junior Schulte Race.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
Velodrome 3
Elias Saigh of Milwaukee races for points as Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay chases him during the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior 15-18-Year-Old Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Saigh won the 15-18-Year-Old Schulte Race, while Kelan Fenters of Kenosha won the 9-14-Year-Old Young Junior Schulte Race. Kudlata, meanwhile, won the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women’s Cup Points Race, also held Tuesday.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The kenosha News
Velodrome 4
Elias Saigh of Milwaukee, front, and Joaquin Medina of Glendale, right, both with the Adapt Cycling team, compete during the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior 15-18-Year-Old Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Saigh won the 15-18-Year-Old Schulte Race, while Kelan Fenters of Kenosha won the 9-14-Year-Old Young Junior Schulte Race.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
Velodrome 5
Elias Saigh of Milwaukee, right, follows Mason Sepanski of Kenosha during the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior 15-18-Year-Old Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Saigh won the 15-18-Year-Old Schulte Race, while Kelan Fenters of Kenosha won the 9-14-Year-Old Young Junior Schulte Race.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 6
Competitors start the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women's Cup Points Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay won the race.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 7
Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay races during the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women’s Cup Points Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Kudlata finished first.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
Velodrome 8
Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay cruises to victory in the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women's Cup Points Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 9
Fans cheer for the racers during the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women's Cup Points Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay won the race.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 10
Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay celebrates after winning the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women's Cup Points Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 11
Claire Kudlata (80), Rachel Headley (72) and Lucy Foss (7) compete in the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women's Cup Points Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Kudlata, of Whitefish Bay, won the race, while Headley finished second and Foss finished third.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Velodrome 12
Competitors in the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Women's Cup Points Race join winner Claire Kudlata (holding trophy) on the podium Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome. Kudlata is from Whitefish Bay.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
