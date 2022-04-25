Lucy Foss of Kenosha to be part of Marian University Cycling team in Indianapolis

Lucy Foss of Kenosha will be attending Marian University in Indianapolis and be part of the Marian University Cycling team.

“Growing up in Kenosha, racing at the velodrome, I always saw the older kids go off to college and most of them went to Marian,” Foss said.

Foss is set to graduate from Tremper High School and she plans to pursue nursing at Marian. She will complete in the track, cyclocross, and road disciplines with the cycling team and is also interested in some mountain bike racing as well. She brings 13 years of race experience to the Knights and currently represents the Kenosha Velosport team.

“We are happy that Lucy has chosen to join us on the Marian Cycling team, she will be a great fit with the program while studying to become a nurse,” said Coach John Hoopingarner. “We are glad we get to support her as she takes the next steps in her education.”

Foss has won the omnium classification at the Tour of America’s Dairyland, and has been a multiple time Wisconsin State Champion for track and cyclocross. Outside of bike racing, Lucy has been a varsity swimmer, displays art, and is a National Honors Society member.

