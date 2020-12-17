Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter aims to educate

Dan Erlach of Kenosha is one of 28,00 to 30,000 people in Wisconsin with lupus, a crippling auto-immune disease.
As a man, however, he is part of only 10% of this group.
“About 90% of those with lupus are women in their child-bearing years,” according to Dawn Senanko, president and CEO of the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter.
Finding exact numbers of those with the disease is difficult due to privacy considerations, but also because the disease is complex and seemingly mysterious, Senanko said.
“We know there is some kind of genetic component — we tend to see it skip around,” she said. “It pops up variously in families.”
Senanko knows this first-hand. Her mother died from lupus at age 26, and several other female relatives have had the disease. She, however, does not have it.
Senanko added that about half of those with lupus have some sort of kidney involvement. Many of the male patients have heart disease, again for reasons that are not completely understood.
“We try to educate people about their own bodies and suggest treatments to manage episodes, or flares,” Senanko said.
According to information provided by LFA WI, the organization provides education, support services and resources to help “Lupus Warriors,” their families and their caregivers. It also funds and supports lupus research.
COVID disruptions
In a regular year, the LFA WI Chapter would have held numerous in-person fundraising events, including walks, golf outings and even present-wrapping at Barnes & Noble book store during the holidays. Unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation is hoping for strong response to this year’s holiday-giving initiative for which Erlach was named annual “Lupus Warrior.”
Bringing awareness of lupus and donations for research is important, Senanko said.
“(Those with the disease) have so many challenges,” she said.
