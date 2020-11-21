Lyft driver has car stolen at gunpoint

A Lyft driver had her car stolen at gunpoint when responding to a call for a ride.

The woman told Kenosha Police she had been called to the intersection of 75th Street and 22nd Avenue for a fare at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. When she arrived she saw three men she thought were likely her customers standing in front of a business.

“They jumped in the backseat, produced a firearm and demanded the keys to her car,” Lt. Joe Nosalik said.

Nosalik said the woman handed over her keys and got out of her Chevrolet Equinox and the men drove away north on 22nd.

“She hid in a yard for a few minutes,” Nosalik said, then the woman went and knocked on the door of a nearby home. “The residents let her in and called 911.”

The woman was uninjured, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1