Madison man charged after high-speed chase in Bristol

A Madison man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Saturday night that exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

Mohamed Yassir Rabbaa, 26, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond imposed during his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court by Commissioner Larry Keating.

Rabbaa is charged with felony counts of fleeing/eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of felony bail jumping, along with misdemeanor charges of second offense drunken driving, possession of THC, operating while revoked, obstructing and officer and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a possible maximum prison term of five years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. The other four felonies each carry a possible prison sentence of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were alerted by the Walworth County Sheriff's Department that it was in pursuit of a black Sedan heading east on Highway 50 in excess of 100 mph, was swerving and had turned off its lights to avoid being seen.

As the pursuit reached Highway MB, the complaint states the defendant swerved in the roadway, drove over the raised median, continued through the roundabout and then became airborne. At that time, a wheel flew off, and the vehicle flipped upside down and landed on its roof in the eastbound lane of Highway C.

The deputy stated the pursuit lasted 1.4 miles and reached speeds of 110 mph.

Police, with the help of a K9 officer, eventually found Yassir in a tree about 150 yards from the crash site. During a search, police found two sealed bags of marijuana in the defendant's possession. A total of 9.7 grams of THC were taken from Yassir, the complaint states.

A legal blood draw was performed to determine Yassir's level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Yassir told police he was headed from Madison to Chicago to visit his girlfriend and did not know what road he had been on. When asked why he fled police in two counties, he stated he "was afraid he was going to jail" and stated that "every time he gets pulled over, he goes to jail."

Court records show four pending cases against the defendant in Dane County, including an OWI conviction Jan. 12, 2021. He also faces felony charges of theft and possession with intent to deliver THC and misdemeanor counts of possession of amphetamine, possession of THC and bail jumping.

