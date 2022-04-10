Maggie Burk joins Carthage College as the next director of choral activities and conductor of the Carthage Choir

Carthage College in Kenosha has hired Maggie Burk as director of choral activities and conductor of the Carthage Choir.

A passionate choral singer, scholar, and advocate for social justice in the arts, she brings extensive experience and enthusiasm to the program.

“From the moment our faculty and students met her, it was evident how thoroughly she lives and breathes choral music,” said President John Swallow. “I am confident that she will take our exceptional program to even greater heights and participation.”

Burk recently completed the Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Michigan. She earned her Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the Yale School of Music/Institute of Sacred Music, where she received the Robert Shaw Prize for choral conducting and the ISM’s Faculty Prize for outstanding academic achievement and citizenship. She also holds a Bachelor of Music degree summa cum laude from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where she was a section leader in the St. Olaf Choir.

While at Michigan, she directed the Arts Chorale and the University Choir. She also served as assistant director of the Men’s Glee Club (becoming the first woman in the club’s 162-year history to hold the title). In addition to her choral work, she led a music workshop titled “Sounds from Within” in conjunction with the Prison Creative Arts Project, in which she taught singing, music literacy, and songwriting to incarcerated men.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Maggie Burk as the Music Department’s newest faculty member,” said Professor Dimitri Shapovalov, co-chair of the Carthage Music Department. “I have no doubt that the musical community of Carthage — and those beyond — will enjoy her creative approach to programming, her high passion for choral music, and her ability to bring people together as she directs the choral program.”

An accomplished choral soprano, she currently sings with the Detroit-based professional ensemble Audivi. Her compositions are published by Selah Music Publishing and have been heard on BBC Radio 3 and at venues such as the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., St. Michael and All Angels in Dallas, and St. Mark’s Church in Philadelphia.

“I am overjoyed and grateful to be joining the choral program at Carthage College,” Burk said. “Carthage is a place that challenges students to be thoughtful, courageous, and compassionate citizens equipped with a strong sense of service and intellectual curiosity. This liberal arts environment — particularly the Fine Arts departments, with their incredible faculty and strong history — is the perfect home for a thriving choral program that is both adventure and refuge for so many students regardless of their major.

“With the Carthage Choir, I am so excited to continue and expand the group’s incredible musical legacy through innovative programming, elevating diverse voices, commissioning new works, and connecting with people around the world through song. I cannot wait to make music together that will inspire us to new artistic heights and deeper understandings of the human spirit.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0