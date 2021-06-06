Mahone Fund announces 2021 scholarship recipients; Kenosha area college presidents to be part of community gala Tuesday

Organizers said, after navigating through a challenging year, it was very important for the committee to create a community celebration that focuses on the youth and families. This year’s event will not only celebrate the academic achievements of the high school students but it will showcase the progress of current Mahone Fund College students who will fully participate in various parts of the program.

“It is important for the community to see the return on their investment by hearing directly from the students about their accomplishments, future goals, and aspirations, said Reaching for Rainbows Committee member Ardis Mahone Mosley. “Benjamin Woods, a 2019 scholar will perform during the gala while others will be on stage to share their collegiate journey and present the Community awards.”

The Reaching for Rainbows program will also feature the collaborative support of the four Kenosha area college presidents. Gateway Technical College President Dr. Bryan Albrecht and UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford will be the masters of ceremonies. Carthage College President John R. Swallow, the event host, will welcome the community while Herzing University Regional President Dr. Jeff Hill will help present the student scholarships.