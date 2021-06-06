Mahone Fund announces 2021 scholarship recipients; Kenosha area college presidents to be part of community gala Tuesday

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund Board of Directors has announced its 2021 CEO Youth Scholarship recipients.
Over $325,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to local area high school students at the annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala on Tuesday. The event begins at 6 p.m. in Carthage’s A. F. Siebert Chapel. The fund will also honor Alvin Owens and Gary Vargas with the Living Legend Community Award along with James and Mary Hawkins and Darl Drummond with the Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award.
Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Mahone Fund scholarships are highly competitive and we realize the depth in which the financial support alleviates some barriers for students. Given the tumultuous academic year the students had to endure with the pandemic and civil unrest we were compelled by the need and family struggles to increase the amount of scholarships,” said Sabrina Morgan, co-chair of the Scholarship Executive Committee.
“This year we are honored to award 21 local high school students by helping them financially with their post-secondary attainment. We look forward to seeing their growth and them giving back to our Kenosha and Mahone Fund community through volunteerism and building a robust workforce.,” she said.
Community celebration
Organizers said, after navigating through a challenging year, it was very important for the committee to create a community celebration that focuses on the youth and families. This year’s event will not only celebrate the academic achievements of the high school students but it will showcase the progress of current Mahone Fund College students who will fully participate in various parts of the program.
“It is important for the community to see the return on their investment by hearing directly from the students about their accomplishments, future goals, and aspirations, said Reaching for Rainbows Committee member Ardis Mahone Mosley. “Benjamin Woods, a 2019 scholar will perform during the gala while others will be on stage to share their collegiate journey and present the Community awards.”
The Reaching for Rainbows program will also feature the collaborative support of the four Kenosha area college presidents. Gateway Technical College President Dr. Bryan Albrecht and UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford will be the masters of ceremonies. Carthage College President John R. Swallow, the event host, will welcome the community while Herzing University Regional President Dr. Jeff Hill will help present the student scholarships.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our continued collaboration with our academic partners in this premier demonstration of support and dedication to college and career readiness for our first-generation students in Kenosha.” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund
Supports CEO mentoring effort
Proceeds from Tuesday’s gala support the Mahone Fund’s CEO mentoring program, aiding low-to-moderate income youth in their pursuit of higher education, career planning and community service. The Mahone Fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation and its mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.
For more information on how to support the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, visit mahonefund.org.