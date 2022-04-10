Mahone Fund announces 2022 student award recipients ahead of Tuesday gala

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has announced its 2022 CEO Youth Scholarship recipients.

Seventeen Kenosha County students will receive awards at Tuesday’s Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala.

It will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program including a buffet dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is sold out

“We are so proud of the 2022 Class of Mahone Fund Scholarship recipients. These young leaders excel academically and embody the principles of commitment, hard work and community service,” said Terri Wruck, co-chair of the Mahone Scholarship Committee. “Standing on the shoulders of former recipients, the students receive encouragement and mentoring that help navigate their educational pathways. Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone’s legacy lives in the fabric of these young people in their academic success and future careers.”

“Carthage is proud of its longstanding relationship with the Mahone Foundation, and our mutual commitment to serving and improving the lives of the youth in our community through education. We are once again excited to offer several scholarship opportunities, including a full tuition award, to students completing the Mahone Fund CEO Scholars Program” said Nick Mulvey, vice president for enrollment at Carthage College.

“I am encouraged and thoroughly impressed by the resiliency in our CEO scholarship recipients,” Tim Mahone said. “They worked extremely hard to overcome the impact of a challenging COVID learning environment. The Mahone Fund remains dedicated to providing more opportunities for students to earn a university or college degree. We remain committed to investing in those career dreams and aspirations.”

Also at Tuesday’s event, the Mahone Fund will celebrate and honor long time educator and Mahone Fund Board president Bryan Albrecht with the Living Legend Community Award.

The scholarship recipients include:

Mahone Fund Carthage College Scholarship Award

Bradford High School

Christopher M. Lyons – GPA: 3.1 Christopher will study Business/Finance while attending Carthage College. His goal is to “explore monetary processes, allocations and developing currencies”. Christopher’s future endeavors include entrepreneurship and institutional investments. He believes that a positive self-outlook leads to success.

Mahone Fund Carthage College Education Access Awards

Bradford High School

Haylee M. Applegate – GPA: 3.0 Haylee will study Biology while attending Carthage College, intending to further pursue veterinarian studies. She plans to continue leading a happy, healthy and active life style to set a good example for younger siblings and maintain positive energy in all aspects of life.

Leslie M. Sauceda – GPA: 4.0 Leslie will study Psychology while attending Carthage College. She is motivated by challenging herself to take risks and working hard to explore a variety of opportunities. She wants to find a career which will bring happiness, success and make her parents proud.

Harborside Academy

Gracie E. Underwood – GPA: 3.7 Gracie will be attending Carthage College and is exploring a field of study where she can bring her passion for helping people to her profession. She is inspired by the words of Mister Rogers, “Look for the helpers”. She is motivated by helping others and plans to serve her community though multiple endeavors.

Indian Trail High School and Academy

Donovan J. Edwards– GPA: 2.5 Donovan will study Business Management while attending Carthage College. Motivated by family to work hard, he wants to be a successful entrepreneur, moving toward starting his own business, providing financial freedom and opportunity for himself and his family.

Yesenia M. Muma—GPA: 3.6 Yesenia will study Business while attending Carthage College. Inspired to go to college by family members she has lost, Yesenia believes her college experience will bring new opportunities, people and views to create a successful business future for herself and her family.

Lakeview Technology Academy

Grace A. Ziegelbauer – GPA: 3.9 Grace will study Computer Science while attending Carthage College, planning to program video games. She understands that games can create brighter days and bring joy and happiness when daily struggles are overwhelming. She wants more happiness and joy in people’s lives.

Mahone Fund CEO Youth Scholar Awards

Bradford High School

Aniyah Ervin – GPA: 3.1 Aniyah will be attending Louisiana State University where she will be studying Education. She has been motivated by her love of reading books to become a teacher and aspires to help students grasp concepts and academics on their educational journey.

Indian Trail High School and Academy

Lauryn G. Johnson- GPA: 3.5 Lauryn will be attending Lakeland University where she will major in Criminal Justice and minor in Social Justice. Lauryn is inspired by her mother who dedicated her life to raising four girls. She is driven by the words of her mother; “education is one thing that no one can take from you”. Lauryn plans to combat the inequalities and disparities in the criminal justice system.

Tiffany M. Villalobos – GPA: 3.8 Tiffany will be attending Milwaukee School of Engineering, where she will study Software Engineering. Tiffany will be a first-generation college student, which is her motivation. Tiffany desires to be a role model for future generations and women of color in the field of software engineering.

Stefinie Washington—GPA: 4.0 Stefinie will be attending UW Parkside, where she will study Applied Health Science. Stefinie is motivated to pursue a career in the field of science and medicine due to her personal experience with the loss of a grandmother to a rare blood disease. After the completion of medical school, Stefinie hopes to become a surgeon.

Justus K. Wilhoit – GPA: 4.0 Justus will be attending Princeton University, where he will major in Public Policy with an emphasis in Media. Justus is motivated by his passion for journalism and law. He hopes to bring awareness to current events that influence society and challenge discriminatory societal norms.

Heaven A. Williams – GPA: 3.9 Heaven will be attending either UW Parkside or UW Madison where she will be studying Pre-Med. Heaven recognized her mom’s struggles to raise her and her siblings and appreciates her support for higher education. Heaven hopes to become a physician that travels throughout the world providing health care to those in need.

Lakeview Technology Academy

DaRon D. Green – GPA: 3.4 DaRon will be attending Xavier University, Cincinnati, where he will be studying Civil Rights Law. He has been motivated by community leaders and activism to help bring about change through hard work and helping others. His goal is to use his education to become a civil rights lawyer; he also hopes to teach and write.

Reuther High School

TraShawn C. Gordon – GPA: 2.8 TraShawn is undecided on which school he will attend but plans to study Business and hopes to play Division III football. He credits his hardworking mother who raised him and his three sisters as a single parent and taught him discipline, respect and courtesy towards others.

Kiara L. Rios – GPA: 3.2—Kiaria will be attending University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she will be studying Business and Entrepreneurship. She is motivated by her mother who taught her to work hard and never give up. Kiaria hopes to own her own brand and build a facility that will help young moms and troubled youth succeed in the world.

Tremper High School

Ashley E. Osorio – GPA: 3.7 Ashley will be attending Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design where she will be studying Fine Arts. Ashley is motivated by creative and artistic people and is strongly supported by her family and friends. She hopes to communicate her point of view and culture through her art and travel the world to be inspired by diverse people and their influences.

Since its inception in 1999, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has raised $1.4 million in private college scholarship support for local high school students. These scholarships reduce the financial barriers impacting college readiness, access, and affordability for our first-generation students.

The Mahone Fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation and its mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth. The Mahone Fund also supports healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

For more information, visit mahonefund.org.

