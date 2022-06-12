Mahone Fund campaign features UW-Parkside students on series of billboards

The Mary Lou and Arther F. Mahone Fund, in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising, has launched an impact campaign with the unveiling of the first of a series of billboards to be featured throughout the Kenosha area.

The debut billboard features a brother and sister, Marissa & Marquis Callaway, who both are University of Wisconsin-Parkside students.

The billboard, featuring the Callaway siblings, was unveiled during a Thursday morning ceremony at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 52nd Avenue. Adams Outdoors will host eight billboards throughout greater Kenosha with its collaborative partner, the Mahone Fund.

The unveiling was attended by members of the Mahone Fund board of directors, UW-Parkside Vice Chancellor for Advancement Willie Jude II, Sabrina Morgan, UW-Parkside Alumni Association President and various civic and community leaders from the Kenosha and Racine areas.

Standing against the backdrop of the rainbow-colored billboard bearing their image, the Callaway siblings expressed their gratitude to the Mahone family for helping them get on the path to a college degree.

Marissa, who is entering her junior year at UW-Parkside, is working towards a degree in business management with a minor in ethnic studies. Her brother, Marquis, is studying computer science with the goal of a Fall 2022 graduation date. He currently is working as a summer intern at Snap-on Inc.

“I’m thankful for their love, support and connection that feels like family,” said Marissa. “I would like thank the Mahone family for keeping me on the road to success,” Marquis said. “The Mahones have provided me with growth opportunities, financial support, and a bond that feels like family.”

The Mahone Fund is a volunteer organization that primarily serves residents of Racine and Kenosha. Its mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth while also supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. To date, more than 300 students have been awarded scholarships from the Mahone Fund.

“We are very proud to be selected as a 2022 collaborate partner with Adams Outdoor Advertising,” said Bryan Albrecht, president of the Mahone Fund Board of Directors. “It is a significant opportunity for the community to see the success of the Mahone Fund scholarship recipients and the impact of their investment. We are very excited about the future careers of our students.”

Each year, the Adams Outdoors Collaborative Public Service Program supports the community by partnering with local non-profit organizations. Adams will assist the Mahone Fund in achieving its goals and will provide a complete advertising campaign, including full design services, billboard space, and professional installation, said David Habrat sales manager for Adams Outdoor Kenosha.

“We were drawn to the tangible impacts that the Mahone Fund has on the youth in Kenosha. It will be a privilege to help raise awareness for their organization,” Habrat said.

Tim Mahone, an officer of the Mahone Fund Board, shared similar sentiments, acknowledging the collaborative team behind the impact billboard campaign.

“We put together a team to talk about the real meaning of the Mahone Fund,” said Mahone, who also is president and founder of Mahone Strategies, a public affairs firm offering government relations, civic and community engagement, corporate communications, crisis communication and public relations services.

“My mom and dad stood for community. This process made us think about who we are and what we do. Let’s remind ourselves of the importance of investing in each other and in our communities,” he said.

To learn more about the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund, visit www.mahonefund.org.

